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WKN: A1J5TV | ISIN: KR7161390000 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
19.08.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Hankook Tire and IMALCO Become Official Tire Partner of Qatar Stars League for 2026/27 Season

  • Hankook Tire with local partner IMALCO joins 2026/27 season covering 100+ matches to expand brand presence in Qatar
  • Continuous visibility for global unified brand 'Hankook' via perimeter LED and big-screen displays
  • Strengthens Middle Eastern sports marketing

DOHA, Qatar, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A leading global tire company Hankook Tire & Technology (Hankook Tire) officially partnered with Qatar Stars League (QSL) for the 2026/27 season on August 18 in Doha, alongside local partner IMALCO.

The Qatar Stars League is the premier professional football division in Qatar, featuring 12 top-tier clubs for the 2026/27 season, including prominent teams such as Al Sadd, Al Duhail, and Al Rayyan. Serving as Qatar's flagship sports platform, the league officially kicks off its new season this month.

Through this partnership, Hankook Tire will maintain brand visibility as an Official Tire Partner across more than 100 matches throughout the season. The strategy aims to boost global brand awareness in Qatar and the Middle East while expanding touchpoints with regional consumers and football fans.

"The partnership with the Qatar Stars League marks a key milestone in raising Hankook Tire's brand awareness in Qatar and engaging directly with local fans," said Jong Woo Kim, Head of Hankook Tire MEA Region. "We will continue to strengthen our brand competitiveness across the Middle East through active sports marketing."

During match days, the global unified brand 'Hankook' will be featured on pitch side LED boards and big-screen commercials. Hankook Tire also plans to engage local fans through diverse sports marketing initiatives to solidify its premium brand standing in the Middle Eastern market.

"Qatar has firmly established itself as a global football hub, building on the legacy of the FIFA World Cup 2022 and with the FIFA U-17 World Cup ahead. We are delighted to partner with the Qatar Stars League alongside Hankook and to be part of Qatar's continued football journey." said Aboo Backer Bavu, Chief Executive Officer IMALCO.

On the occasion, Mr. Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL, said, "We're delighted to welcome Hankook Tire as a sponsor of Qatar Stars League. Hankook is a leading global company with a prestigious reputation and a wide presence in various markets. This agreement reflects our commitment to collaborating with leading brands, contributing to enhancing the marketing and commercial value of the tournament. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and the implementation of several joint initiatives and activities throughout the season. We also extend our gratitude to the company and its management, wishing them continued success."

Additionally, Hankook Tire drives global brand value through prominent sports properties including Al-Ain FC, Al-Ittihad, the UEFA Europa League and Conference League, Borussia Dortmund, and the Ballon d'Or.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankook-tire-and-imalco-become-official-tire-partner-of-qatar-stars-league-for-202627-season-302854796.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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