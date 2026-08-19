Nordea Bank Abp: Changes in Nordea's Group Leadership Team

Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors

19 August 2026 at 9.00 EET

Nordea announces changes to its Group Leadership Team with appointments in Personal Banking and Business Banking and the merger of the Group Risk and the Group Compliance functions.

Per Långsved, currently Head of Nordea Life & Pension, has been appointed Head of Personal Banking and a member of the Group Leadership Team effective as of 1 November 2026, following the decision by Sara Mella to step down from operational roles to embark on the next phase of her career as a non-executive. Per joined Nordea in 2019 as Head of Personal Banking Sweden and Country Senior Executive.

"To deliver on our 2030 strategy, we are focused on deepening customer relationships, leading in digital and personalised experiences, and leveraging our Nordic scale and technology to drive efficiency and growth in Personal Banking. Per has a strong track record of driving growth by combining customer centricity, collaboration and engaging leadership," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

"I would like to extend a warm thank you to Sara for her valuable contributions and dedication. She has had a significant impact on Nordea's development, our transformation and advanced digital capabilities, and has for the last seven years successfully led Personal Banking. I wish Sara all the best in her next chapter," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

Randi Marjamaa, current Head of Personal Banking Norway and Country Senior Executive, has been appointed Deputy Head of Business Banking and a member of the Group Leadership Team effective as of 1 January 2027 at the latest. Randi joined Nordea in 2006.

"I'm very pleased to announce the appointment of Randi. Building on our strong position, Business Banking is focused on supporting customers' growth ambitions, leveraging our unique Nordic footprint, scale and expertise. Randi brings a strong business understanding and a dedicated Norway focus into the Group Leadership Team. She has a long track record in driving growth and customer centricity," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

Group Risk and Group Compliance will be merged as of 1 January 2027. This will strengthen the coordination between the units, drive efficiency by leveraging shared technology and data capabilities to enhance risk oversight, while preserving the independent second-line role of Compliance.

Mark Kandborg, current CRO & Head of Group Risk, will assume the role as CRO and Head of the new unit Group Risk & Compliance and continue to be a member of the Group Leadership Team.

Nahale Ståhl Hallengren, currently Head of Group Financial Crime Compliance, has been appointed new Chief Compliance Officer as of 1 January 2027, reporting to the Chief Risk Officer and Head of Group Risk & Compliance, with reporting lines also to the Group CEO and the Board of Directors as regulations require.

Jamie Graham has for family reasons decided to locate back outside the Nordics and will step down as Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team as of 31 December 2026. He will continue as a senior adviser until the end of March 2027.

"I want to both congratulate Nahale and thank Jamie. Under Jamie's leadership, Group Compliance has developed a clear governance structure and implemented strong controls that have reduced risks significantly and are embedded in Nordea's operations supporting trust, resilience and sustainable growth. I want to thank Jamie for his broad competence and strong commitment during the past ten years. I wish him all the best for the future," says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

The appointments are pending regulatory approval.

For further information:

Malin Pettersson, Head of Group Corporate Communication, +358 10 416 8023

Media inquiries, press@nordea.com

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 9.00 EET on 19 August 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses - enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.