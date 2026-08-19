Done.ai Group AB: Interim Report April - June 2026 - Done.ai Group AB

April - June 2026 (TSEK)

· Revenue growth pro forma*: + 14%

· Reported revenue**: 138,816

· Reported EBITDA: + 6,256

· Reported EBITDA margin: + 5%

* Pro forma figures include all acquisitions as if consolidated from January 1, 2025, excluding synergies. All acquisitions were fully consolidated before the second quarter began, the adjustment applies only to the comparison period: April - June 2025.

** Revenue refers to main operating revenue, invoiced costs, ancillary revenue and revenue adjustment, and has the same definition as the previously stated 'net revenue', 'net sales' and 'nettoomsättning' in Swedish.



The numbers above have not been audited and are presented to give an indicative performance of the group.

CEO Comment



Dear Shareholders,

Done.ai Group delivered another strong quarter, with reported revenue of SEK 139 million in the second quarter of 2026, up from SEK 61 million a year ago. On a pro forma basis, consolidating all acquisitions made to date, revenue is up 14 percent year on year. Alongside our topline growth, the group made a leap in profitability and reported EBITDA reached SEK 6 million, compared with a loss of SEK 30 million last year, or a loss of SEK 3 million adjusted for the one-time costs associated with the divestment of the ERP division. We delivered this while continuing to invest in building Done OS and the products that run on it, with that investment carried within operating earnings during the quarter.

When we formed Done.ai Group, we set out to build one integrated operating system for everything a Nordic business needs to operate. Since our start we have acquired strong operating businesses, which now generate the cash flow that funds the platform we are building on top of them. Our subsidiaries are growing, and the portfolio is profitable overall as we continue to invest in the ones still scaling. Our first native products are live, and cross-selling between our businesses has already begun. Turning EBITDA positive while investing at this pace provides strong evidence that the model is working, and it moves us closer to our 2028 targets of SEK 1 billion in revenue and a 20 percent underlying EBITDA margin.

Everything we are building comes together in Done OS, our operating system for how businesses can operate more efficiently. The premise is simple. A business today runs on too many disconnected systems, and the gaps between them cost time, money, and clarity. Done OS closes those gaps by bringing our products and services under one system and one data layer, so that running a business takes one login rather than a dozen. A customer can start with a single product and grow into a far more complex operation without ever leaving the platform or starting over somewhere else. Start here, and grow anywhere. This quarter we saw the first working version of Done OS became operational, and in the coming quarters we will keep building until it matches the vision.

What makes this more than a consolidation of tools is what sits underneath. Our AI strategy is built on structured, proprietary data about how our customers genuinely operate, sell, invoice, and grow. Our data platform deepens with every transaction, every invoice, every interaction that passes through the platform. It will allow our AI to know real things about a real business rather than offer generic advice. We are integrating those data sources across the group now, and will start building intelligence on top of this data layer. The end goal is our Done OS that doesn't just answer questions when asked, but acts proactively for the customer throughout its product portfolio.

Done CRM opened to all customers this quarter, the first native application to live inside Done OS. Too many businesses still run sales out of spreadsheets and email, and lose opportunities in the gaps. Done CRM fills itself from the customer's own ERP data, and because configuring workflows is precisely the kind of task that consumes time an SME does not have, it comes with an assistant that will do it for them. We are now moving from a controlled rollout into scaling our commercial effort behind the product.

Done Buy Now Pay Later, built with our banking partner Nordiska (Bankaktiebolaget Nordiska (publ)), completed its first production run this quarter and is now live with a selected number of customers. Nordic businesses wait months to be paid and lose deals when they cannot offer flexible terms. Our product resolves both sides of that from inside the systems businesses already use, with Nordiska holding the licence and the credit risk. Our attention now turns from building it to scaling it when officially launched later in the autumn.

Card and Spend Management is the next piece to arrive. Most SMEs already have corporate cards, what they lack is control, with spending invisible until month end and finance left to reconcile it by hand. We are building the opposite, where every transaction posts itself and policy lives in the platform. The same logic extends to POS and payments, where our integration of Plorea Holding AS is rolling out tap to pay, subscription billing, and card payment on invoices in Norway, opening the platform to segments built on recurring revenue and high invoice volumes.

Taken together, these products are the beginning of the commercial engine behind our plan, and we expect revenue contribution to begin scaling through the fourth quarter, mature over 2027, and reach the levels underpinning our 2028 targets.

Our accounting franchise network Econ Alliansen continues to expand, having passed NOK 145 million in combined annual revenue across 13 member firms serving more than 2,900 businesses. Firms join because they keep their ownership and independence while gaining access to modern technology, AI tools, and a broader commercial offering through Done.ai. For us it is a strategic distribution layer, where every firm that joins brings customer relationships that become a route to market for our software, AI, and financial products.

As we continue to build Done OS out, our subsidiaries are carrying their weight and delivering steady growth. We are improving efficiency, building a more optimized cost structure, and investing in cross-sell opportunities to fund the platform without compromising discipline. What gives me the most confidence for what comes next is that the pieces are now in place. Cross-selling between our businesses has begun, our first native products are live, and the data layer underneath them is being built out. We have built the hard part and we will keep launching new services throughout the autumn. Now we get to scale it, through our cross-sale engine, distribution network and add marketing behind it. I am confident in where we are heading and we are progressing as planned toward our financial targets.



Sincerely,

Staffan Herbst

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Software products covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial products sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Business services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

This information is information that Done.ai Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:30 CEST.