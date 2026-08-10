Done.ai Group AB: Announcement from extraordinary general meeting in Done.ai Group AB

Extraordinary general meeting of Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai" or the "Company") was held today, on 10 August 2026, in Stockholm and the shareholders resolved as follows.

Resolution on directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against earnout entitlement (Econ Alliansen AS)

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against an earnout entitlement attributable to the share purchase agreement regarding Econ Alliansen AS. Through the share issue, an earnout entitlement of NOK 1.00 million (corresponding to SEK 1.00 million based on an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 1.00/1.00 published by the Riksbank on 4 June 2026) is set off against 62,500 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share. The share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 6,250. The right to subscribe for the shares is granted, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to the seller NB Business Partner AS. As previously communicated, the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is, inter alia, that the seller has an obligation to reinvest its claim in new shares in the Company pursuant to the share purchase agreement. The subscription price has been agreed through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and is considered by the Board of Directors to be on market terms. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Resolution on directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor note (Plorea Holding AS)

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes attributable to the share purchase agreement regarding Plorea Holding AS. Through the share issue, vendor notes of approximately NOK 32.02 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 32.02 million based on an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 1.00/1.00 published by the Riksbank on 4 June 2026) are set off against 2,001,372 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share. The share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 200,137.20. The right to subscribe for the shares is granted, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to the sellers in accordance with the allocation set out in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting. As previously communicated, the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is, inter alia, that the sellers have an obligation to reinvest their claims in new shares in the Company pursuant to the share purchase agreement. The subscription price has been agreed through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and is considered by the Board of Directors to be on market terms. As certain subscribers in the directed share issue are employed within the Done.ai group, Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act applies. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Resolution on directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor note (Vilect AS)

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes attributable to the share purchase agreement regarding Vilect AS. Through the share issue, vendor notes of approximately NOK 5.44 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 5.44 million based on an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 1.00/1.00 published by the Riksbank on 4 June 2026) are set off against 339,710 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share. The share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 33,971. The right to subscribe for the shares is granted, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to the sellers in accordance with the allocation set out in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting. As previously communicated, the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is, inter alia, that the sellers have an obligation to reinvest their claims in new shares in the Company pursuant to the share purchase agreement. The subscription price has been agreed through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and is considered by the Board of Directors to be on market terms. As certain subscribers in the directed share issue are employed within the Done.ai group, Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act applies. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

Resolution on directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor note (Regnskapene AS)

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue with payment by way of set-off against vendor notes attributable to the share purchase agreement regarding Regnskapene AS. Through the share issue, vendor notes of approximately NOK 2.65 million (corresponding to approximately SEK 2.65 million based on an exchange rate for NOK/SEK of 1.00/1.00 published by the Riksbank on 4 June 2026) are set off against 165,375 shares in the Company at a subscription price of SEK 16 per share. The share capital is increased by a maximum of SEK 16,537.5. The right to subscribe for the shares is granted, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights to the sellers Thurinus Holding AS (a maximum of 147,875 shares) and KABA Invest AS (a maximum of 17,500 shares). As previously communicated, the reason for deviating from the shareholders' preferential rights is, inter alia, that the sellers have an obligation to reinvest their claims in new shares in the Company pursuant to the share purchase agreement. The subscription price has been agreed through a negotiation on an arm's length basis and is considered by the Board of Directors to be on market terms. All shares have been subscribed for and allotted.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Business Tools covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial Services sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Operational services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.