Done.ai Group AB: Announcement from annual general meeting in Done.ai Group AB

The annual general meeting (the "AGM") of Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai" or the "Company") was held today on 12 May 2026 in Stockholm and the shareholders resolved as follows.

Adoption of the income statement and the balance sheet

The AGM resolved to adopt the income statement and the balance sheet in Done.ai and the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profit

The AGM resolved that the annual result is carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of the board of directors, auditor and remuneration

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the board of directors shall consist of three directors without deputies. The AGM further resolved that the number of auditors shall be one registered audit firm.

It was further resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, that the remuneration is to be SEK 140,000 in total (SEK 140,000 previous year), and shall be paid with SEK 70,000 (SEK 70,000 previous year) for each of non-employed director and SEK (0 SEK previous year) to the chair of the board of directors.

Remuneration to the auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved invoice.

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to re-elect the directors Ståle Risa, Karin Lindberg and Linda Sannesmoen for the period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. Ståle Risa was re-elected as chair of the board for the period up until the end of the next annual general meeting.

It was further resolved to re-elect the registered audit firm RSM Stockholm AB as the Company's auditor for the period up until the end of the next annual general meeting. RSM Stockholm AB has announced that the authorized auditor Anneli Richardsson remains as main responsible auditor.

Election of members of the nomination committee

It was resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal and in accordance with the principles for the nomination committee, to re-elect Stian Rustad, Hans Arne Flåto and Snorre Realfsen as members of the nomination committee.

Authorization for the board to resolve on issuances

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorize the board of directors during the period up until the next annual general meeting to, on one or more occasions, resolve to issue shares, convertibles and/or warrants, with the right to convert and subscribe for shares, respectively, with or without preferential rights for the shareholders, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by way of set-off.

The purpose for the board to resolve on issuances with deviation from the shareholders preferential rights in accordance with the above is primarily for the purpose to raise new capital to increase flexibility of the Company and possibility to advance the development of the Company's business or in connection with acquisitions and to diversify the shareholder base.

The board of directors or a person appointed by the board of directors shall be authorized to make such minor adjustments in the above resolution that may be required in connection with the registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Business Tools covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial Services sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Operational services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.