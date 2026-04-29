Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB announces financial targets for 2028 of SEK +1 billion in revenue and 20 percent underlying EBITDA margin

2028 financial targets at a glance

Revenue target: SEK +1 billion, implying approximately 30 percent CAGR from 2025 pro forma revenue

Profitability target: 20 percent underlying EBITDA margin

Rule of 40: targets imply a 'Rule-of-40' outcome with at least 20 percent organic growth

Acquisition strategy: selective add-on acquisitions complementing organic growth

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces its financial targets for 2028, reflecting the company's ambition to build its leading AI-powered platform for Nordic SMEs and to convert its established distribution advantage into profitable, scalable growth.

Financial targets presentation

In connection with this announcement, Done.ai has published a financial targets presentation by the CEO and CFO available at the following link: Done.ai 2028 Financial Targets.

Financial targets

Done.ai targets revenue above SEK 1 billion by 2028, representing approximately 30 percent compound annual growth from its 2025 pro forma revenue base of SEK 444 million. In addition, Done.ai targets an underlying EBITDA margin of 20 percent implying a 'Rule-of-40' outcome, defined by adding the organic growth and EBITDA margin together.

Organic growth is targeted to contribute approximately SEK 450 million to the 2028 revenues, representing ~80 percent of the total growth. Selective add-on acquisitions are expected to contribute an additional ca. SEK 100 million.

Distribution foundation

The targets are grounded in Done.ai's existing distribution reach of 45,000 businesses across two complementary channels.

Partnerships: Done.ai holds the exclusive right to introduce its financial services to the former 24SevenOffice's part of Finago's customer base, one of the Nordic region's largest ERP providers, covering more than 30,000 businesses.

Direct relationships: Done.ai's subsidiaries maintain direct customer relationships with more than 15,000 businesses, providing immediate cross-sell access and proprietary data for AI-driven product development.

In addition to these two channels, the company has a growing pipeline of additional ERP partners and direct customer relationships that are not reflected in the 2028 targets and represent further upside.

Organic growth drivers

Done.ai's organic growth target is underpinned by a sequenced product launch calendar and modest conversion assumptions against its existing customer base. Key product launches include:

AI-powered CRM: phased launch live April 2026

Buy now pay later: launch July 2026

Corporate card and spend management: launch September 2026

AI tools and credits: launch January 2027

Broader financial product suite including factoring, treasury, business loans and open banking: launch timing to be confirmed

Conversion assumptions range from 0.4 percent to 13 percent of the existing customer base depending on product, with the largest revenue opportunity pools requiring less than 1 percent conversion.

Regulated financial products are delivered through strategic partners. Done.ai assumes no credit risk and no balance sheet exposure, earning fee income on volume.

Acquisition strategy

Done.ai's selective acquisition strategy targets SMB-focused businesses in adjacent software and services categories, with a focus on expanding distribution reach through accounting firms and point-of-sale companies, adding technology and product capabilities to the Done OS platform, and extending geographic reach across the Nordics and into Europe.

Done.ai has completed 17 acquisitions, of which 5 are add-on acquisitions. Further acquisitions will be financed with cash flow, debt or equity as relevant to each transaction.

"Today we are setting our ambition clearly and publicly. SEK +1 billion in revenue with a 20 percent underlying EBITDA margin by 2028, built on a distribution advantage and a compounding data platform that we believe is unique in the Nordic market. These targets are grounded in relationships we already own, products already launching, and a track record we have already built. The window to understand what Done.ai is building, before it becomes obvious, is right now." Staffan Herbst, CEO, Done.ai Group AB

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including financial targets and other statements regarding Done.ai's future business development and financial performance. These statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Done.ai undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Business Tools covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial Services sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Operational services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

This information is information that Done.ai Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-29 08:00 CEST.