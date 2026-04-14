Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB launches an AI-powered CRM as first module in Done OS - targeting a large and expanding Nordic market

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces the launch of Done CRM, the first module in the company's AI-driven platform, Done OS. The launch marks a key step in Done.ai's strategy to build an AI powered operating system for businesses, where core applications, data, and workflows are unified on a single platform.

Done CRM is built on a modern technology stack and designed to be AI-ready from the ground up, enabling automation, real-time data utilization, and intelligent workflow execution across systems. Over the past months, the solution has been tested with pilot customers, generating strong feedback on usability, flexibility, and AI-powered capabilities.

Ahead of today's announcement, interest has been substantial with a significant number of companies already secured on the waiting list. Done CRM is now available to waitlist members, with broader access opening progressively as the company scales onboarding. Companies interested in early access can register at: www.done.ai/crm

What is a CRM? A CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system is software that helps a company manage, track, and improve its interactions and relationships with customers across sales, marketing, and support.

Positioned in a large and accelerating CRM market

The CRM market is one of the largest and fastest-growing segments in enterprise software. The Nordic market represents several billion SEK annually, while the European market exceeds EUR 20 billion. Globally, the CRM market is estimated at more than USD 90 billion and continues to expand, driven by digitalization, automation, and increasing adoption of AI in business workflows.

Done.ai is entering this market with a differentiated, AI-powered product and a scalable go-to-market model. In addition to new customer acquisition, the company will leverage its existing customer base and partner network to drive cross-sell and upsell of Done CRM, creating a capital-efficient growth model with significant expansion potential.

Done.ai will provide further updates on market ambitions, growth targets, and monetization strategy in connection with the presentation of its financial targets later in April.

Redefining CRM for the AI era

Traditional CRM systems are often complex, rigid, and not designed for an AI environment. Done CRM is built to address this gap, positioning itself as a next-generation platform where AI is embedded at the core of how businesses manage customer relationships and workflows.

"We have spent a lot of effort building the foundation for this moment." says CEO Staffan Herbst., "Done OS exists because SMEs deserve a platform where their tools, data and workflows work together. By integrating Done CRM as the first module into Done OS, we are taking a decisive step towards our vision of a unified, AI-powered operating system for SMEs, where customer relationships, business data and workflows are connected on a single intelligent layer. "CRM evolves from a system of record into a system of action, where data, communication, and workflows are continuously processed and executed through AI."

Phased rollout supporting scalable growth

The launch of Done CRM will follow a phased rollout strategy. The initial phase focuses on onboarding customers from the waiting list, followed by a controlled expansion phase, before a full commercial launch.

This approach allows Done.ai to scale adoption while maintaining product quality and optimizing the user experience as demand increases.

Foundation for platform monetization and future modules

Done CRM represents the first step in the broader rollout of Done OS, which aims to become a unified platform for business applications powered by AI. By embedding CRM as a core module, Done.ai is establishing a foundation for further product expansion, deeper integrations, and increased monetization across its platform. The company sees significant long-term potential in combining multiple systems into a single AI-powered layer, increasing customer lifetime value and strengthening platform retention.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Done.ai has entered a new chapter marking its transformation from a traditional ERP vendor into a one-stop shop for modern businesses, offering an integrated suite of AI-powered tools that span the full operational workflow. With a modular, API-first architecture, businesses can manage their entire value chain, from first customer touchpoint to back-end accounting, fully integrated in one automated, end-to-end platform.

Through the integration of embedded financial services such as automated treasury management, payment solutions, spend management, and open banking, Done.ai aims to redefine how businesses manage liquidity and financial operations. These services will initially be launched through an exclusive three-year distribution agreement to 24SevenOffice's extensive customer base, ensuring rapid rollout and adoption.

Combining deep technological expertise, strategic partnerships, and AI-driven automation, Done.ai delivers real-time financial control, operational efficiency, and unmatched scalability, positioning the company as a leading AI-native fintech platform for the business sector.

Done.ai is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.