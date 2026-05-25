Done.ai Group AB: Done.ai Group AB initiates strategic review process

Done.ai Group AB ("Done.ai") today announces that its Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a formal evaluation of strategic alternatives for Done.ai.

Strong platform positioning

Done.ai has built a diversified platform through a combination of acquisitions and internal product development, with Done OS serving as the operating system for integrating CRM, accounting, fintech, marketing, and industry-specific applications into a unified AI-powered ecosystem.

The Board of Directors believes that this platform strategy creates an attractive foundation for long-term value creation and positions Done.ai well to benefit from ongoing consolidation trends in the market.

Done.ai's management team and key shareholders have extensive experience in building and scaling software and fintech companies. Most recently, members of the team were involved in the development of 24SevenOffice, now Finago, which was acquired by KKR for 2.4 billion SEK at the end of 2024.

Evaluating multiple strategic alternatives

The Board of Directors has resolved to initiate a formal evaluation of strategic alternatives for Done.ai following increased inbound interest from strategic and financial investors. The alternatives under consideration include continued independent execution against the Company's communicated financial targets, as well as a potential sale, co-investment, or other structural transactions.

As part of the process, the Board of Directors also intends to engage one or more financial and strategic advisors to support the evaluation of the various alternatives.

Done.ai sees significant opportunities for further expansion through acquisitions, supported by a substantial pipeline of potential acquisition targets that could be integrated into the Done OS platform.

To support continued expansion and execute on its growth strategy, Done.ai is also evaluating several financing alternatives, including equity financing, share issue, strategic investments, partnerships, and acquisition-related financing structures.

Continuing profitable and expansion-focused execution

Done.ai and its Board of Directors remain committed to its announced profitable growth plan targeting SEK 1 billion in revenue by the end of 2028.

Chairman of the Board Staale Risa comments that the increased inbound interest further validates the strength of Done.ai's platform, strategy and market positioning, while emphasizing that the Company remains fully focused on operational execution and long-term value creation.

For further information please contact:

Done.ai Investor Relations

Email: ir@done.ai

Tel: +46 10 490 07 00

Certified Adviser

The Certified Adviser to Done.ai Group AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is Partner Fondkommission.

Address: Smålandsgatan 10, 111 46 Stockholm

Telephone: +46 (0)8-598 422 30

Website: partnerfk.com

About Done.ai

Small businesses run on too many systems. Done.ai is built to fix that.



Done.ai is building the unified operating system for Nordic small and medium-sized enterprises. Through the Done Operating System, Done OS, the company aims to bring together business software, operations and embedded financial services into a single, AI-driven platform that covers the full operational workflow from first customer contact to final accounting entry.



The Done OS is structured across three integrated layers. (1) Business Tools covers everything a modern SME needs to run its operations: platform intelligence, CRM and customer growth, operations and delivery and people management. (2) Financial Services sits natively alongside, offering payment management, credit management, and cash management including corporate card and spend. (3) Operational services including accounting and marketing extend the platform into execution, ensuring that data-driven insights are translated into compliant financials and scalable customer growth and relationships within the same ecosystem.



The result is a platform where every workflow, every transaction and every business decision connects.



Done.ai reaches the Nordic SME market through two complementary channels: its own customer base and an exclusive distribution agreement with Finago, one of the leading ERP software providers in the Nordics.



The company is headquartered in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DONE.

This information is information that Done.ai Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-25 08:00 CEST.