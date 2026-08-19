Idun Industrier AB: Idun Interim Report January - June 2026

Idun's net sales increased by 12.7% and EBITA grew by 7.4% in the quarter. Organic sales growth amounted to 0.7%, while EBITA decreased organically by 7.7%. During the quarter, two additional group companies were acquired - AGB and Nordbergs. Earnings per share adjusted for goodwill increased to SEK 4.4 (4.2) in the quarter and rose by 18.9% on a rolling twelve-month basis to SEK 15.1 (12.7).

Second quarter 2026

Net sales increased by 12.7% to SEK 668 million (592). Organic growth was 0.7%

Gross profit amounted to SEK 403 million (362)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 109 million (101)

EBITA amounted to SEK 96 million (89). The EBITA margin amounted to 14.3% (15.0%). Organic EBITA growth was -7.7%

EBITA attributable to Idun's ordinary shareholders amounted to SEK 80 million (75)

Earnings per share adjusted for goodwill after dilution amounted to SEK 4.4 (4.2)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 74 million (71)

Idun has acquired 85% of the shares in Anders & Gunilla Bennarsten Service AB ("AGB"), a leading Swedish company within service, calibration and repair of press tools. Revenues amount to approximately SEK 30 million with good profitability.

Idun has acquired 85% of the shares in Nordbergs Tekniska AB ("Nordbergs"), a leading Swedish distributor of highly specialized technical engineering plastics. Revenues amount to approximately SEK 77 million with good profitability.

Idun has increased its ownership in Norotec (micronutrients for grain growers, sister company to LMI) from 65% to 77.5%.

Idun has exercised its right to voluntary early redemption of its outstanding senior unsecured bond loan with ISIN SE0019175XXX and a total outstanding amount of SEK 220 million. In connection with this, Idun has also increased its revolving credit facility from SEK 450 million to SEK 670 million. As of 30 June 2026, SEK 356 million was utilized and SEK 314 million was undrawn, contributing to continued financial flexibility for future investments. The company estimates that the early redemption, together with the financing replacing the bonds, will reduce interest expenses by approximately SEK 8 million over the coming twelve months, starting 1 July 2026.

First half 2026

Net sales increased by 14.2% to SEK 1,326 million (1,162). Organic growth was 2.5%

Gross profit amounted to SEK 790 million (711)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 214 million (190)

EBITA amounted to SEK 186 million (167). The EBITA margin amounted to 14.1% (14.4%). Organic EBITA growth was -3.6%

EBITA attributable to Idun's ordinary shareholders amounted to SEK 153 million (136)

Earnings per share adjusted for goodwill after dilution amounted to SEK 8.7 (7.5)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 132 million (125)

Idun has acquired 90.1% of the shares in Mouldex Sweden AB ("Mouldex"), a leading Swedish service and aftermarket company focusing on service, spare parts, and refurbishment and upgrading of machinery for the sawmill industry. Revenues amount to approximately SEK 40 million with good profitability.

A couple of smaller add-on acquisitions were also completed by Stegaföretagen.

Rolling twelve months

Net sales increased by 10.5% to SEK 2,462 million (2,228). Organic growth was 1.8%

Gross profit amounted to SEK 1,463 million (1,350)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 389 million (359)

EBITA amounted to SEK 336 million (311). The EBITA margin amounted to 13.6% (13.9%). Organic EBITA growth was -4.4%

EBITA attributable to Idun's ordinary shareholders amounted to SEK 279 million (249)

Earnings per share adjusted for goodwill after dilution amounted to SEK 15.1 (12.7)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 237 million (252)

Events after the reporting period

Nothing to report

Live presentation of Idun's interim report for the second quarter of 2026

During the presentation, CEO Henrik Mella and CFO Oskar Samuelsson will comment on the results. After the presentation, a Q&A session will follow, moderated by Carl Korsheden, analyst at DNB Carnegie. The presentation will be held in English.

A recording of the presentation will be available on Idun's website under Investors / Presentations.

Date: 19 August 2026

Start time: 11:00 CEST

How to Join:

Access the digital presentation via the following link: https://access.dnbcarnegie.com/companies/1397/live. After registering, you will be directed straight to the live broadcast.

CEO's message

During the second quarter of the year, net sales grew by 12.7% to SEK 668 million (592). Operating profit (EBITA) increased by 7.4% to SEK 96 million (89). Cash flow for the period rose to SEK 74 million (71), and goodwill-adjusted earnings per share continued to climb, to SEK 4.4 from 4.2. During the quarter, we made two investments in new group companies, AGB and Nordbergs Tekniska. At the end of June, we carried out an early redemption of our last outstanding bond of SEK 220 million.

During the second quarter, a number of our group companies continued to be affected by a hesitant economic climate in the wake of a turbulent external environment, for example those with exposure to Swedish heavy industry. Despite this, the Group as a whole managed to achieve growth in both sales (+12.7%) and earnings (EBITA +7.4%), driven by completed acquisitions. Organically, EBITA decreased by 7.7%, which we are naturally not satisfied with, and we are now taking action where warranted, including on the cost side. The operating margin for the period was 14.3% (15.0%). Cash flow and goodwill-adjusted earnings per share continue to increase.

Examples of group companies that delivered strong results in the second quarter are Wiberger (distributor of mechanical components) and Fredahl Rydéns (manufacturer of coffins and urns). Our newest members of the Idun family also contributed clearly positively to the earnings increase, although their growth is excluded from the organic figures given a holding period of less than 12 months.

Among the group companies that performed less well during the period we find, unusually, both the LMI companies and EKAB. In both cases, this relates to company-specific circumstances, such as the storms Johannes and Dave in the case of LMI (sister company Interagro Skog), which led to postponed thinning, and thereby considerably lower sales of our products against root rot. For neither of these two companies, however, is there any reason for concern regarding future development. In addition, Stegaföretagen (car wash operations) faces challenging comparison figures from a strong 2025.

During the quarter, we acquired 85% of the shares in AGB, a leading Swedish company within service, calibration and repair of press tools, primarily for plumbing and HVAC technicians (revenues of approximately SEK 30 million with good profitability). At the end of June, we further acquired 85% of the shares in Nordbergs Tekniska, a leading Swedish distributor of highly specialized technical engineering plastics (2025 revenues were SEK 77 million, with good profitability). We warmly welcome our new colleagues at AGB and Nordbergs to Idun!

At the end of June, we carried out an early redemption of our last outstanding bond of SEK 220 million. Together with the financing replacing the bonds, we estimate that this will reduce our interest expenses by approximately SEK 8 million over the coming twelve months. We also increased our ownership in our subsidiary Norotec (micronutrients for grain growers, sister company to LMI) from 65% to 77.5%, a company where we see good opportunities to increase our exports.

Looking ahead to the fall and the remaining months of 2026, some markets are gradually beginning to look brighter, even if a clearer economic improvement will probably not materialize until next year. Our group companies will need to adapt to and navigate the economic uncertainties and realities they face, rather than wait for or assume a broader turnaround. The companies are well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead of us. Idun Industrier has a strong financial position, and we look forward to the fall with confidence.

Henrik Mella, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Mella, CEO, henrik.mella@idun.com, +46 (0)70 660 63 40

Oskar Samuelsson, CFO, oskar.samuelsson@idun.com, +46 (0)70 966 13 25

Idun's Certified Adviser is Avanza Bank AB, ca@avanza.se, +46 (0)8 562 250 00

This information is information that Idun Industrier is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:00 CEST.

About Us

Idun Industrier AB (publ) is a group of companies that, together with the management of each group company, develops industrial and service businesses primarily based in Sweden with a long-term perspective. Idun invests in small and medium-sized high-quality companies in Sweden and nearby markets, typically niche-focused with strong market positions and stable business models, where Idun can be a relevant and permanent owner. Idun comprises 22 independent group companies employing around 1,000 people, with annual revenues of approximately SEK 2.6 billion. Further information is available at www.idun.com.

Idun's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North Growth Market, under the ticker IDUN B.

The full report is attached to this message and is also available in its entirety at www.idun.com/en/investors/