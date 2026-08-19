BICO Group AB: Publication of BICO Group AB: Interim Report Q2 2026

Improved profitability and AI advancements

"In the quarter we had a continued solid momentum with growth in our bench top instruments and consumables businesses, while still experiencing challenges in the project-based business. Our commercial and operational excellence activities are translating into tangible results, leading to a substantial improvement in profitability. We launched G. PURE, which automates DNA purification, and yet another AI solution in the quarter. Confluency AI detect and calculate the number of cells more reliably, which improves decision making, timing and reproducibility", says Maria Forss, President and CEO, BICO Group AB.

April-June 2026 (compared with April-June 2025)

Net sales amounted to SEK 336.1m (324.2) which corresponds to an increase of 3.7% compared to the corresponding quarter previous year

Organic sales growth for the quarter amounted to 7.3% (-17.0%)

The gross margin amounted to 59.3% (43.9%)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 20.1m (-49.7) corresponding to a margin of 6.0% (-15.3%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK 15.6m (-52.5) corresponding to a margin of 4.6% (-16.2%)

Net profit/loss for the quarter from continuing operations amounted to SEK -37.2m (-181.7) corresponding to earnings per share from continuing operations after dilution of SEK -0.53 (-2.55)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -53.0m (-28.2)

January-June 2026 (compared with January-June 2025)

Net sales amounted to SEK 666.0m (659.0) which corresponds to an increase of 1.1% compared to the corresponding period previous year

Organic sales growth for the period amounted to 9.2% (-19.4%)

The gross margin amounted to 56.7% (50.4%)

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 8.7m (-71.1) corresponding to a margin of 1.3% (-10.8%)

EBITDA amounted to SEK -26.8m (-73.9) corresponding to a margin of -4.0% (-11.2%)

Net profit/loss for the period from continuing operations amounted to SEK -168.5m (-417.1) corresponding to earnings per share from continuing operations after dilution of SEK -2.39 (-5.87)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -8.7m (48.4)

Significant events after Q2 2026

Board Chair Maria Rankka and board members Susanne Lithander and Johan Westman stepped down from their board assignment effective July 31, 2026

BICO has signed long-term Supply and License Agreements as a prolongation of its ongoing business with one of its current customers. The contracts will have a positive impact in Q3 2026 revenue of EUR 3.9m related to sales in prior periods and EUR 10.6m related to license revenue for the non cancellable periods, recognized at a point in time

Erik Gatenholm was appointed Board Chair of BICO effective July 31, 2026 until a new Board Chair has been elected by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting

On August 18, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Anders Fogelberg, currently Chief Commercial Officer, as President and CEO, effective September 1, 2026. The current President and CEO Maria Forss will leave the position as of August 31 and transition into a senior advisory role to support a seamless handover until November 30, 2026

Presentation for media and investors

A telephone conference, with the opportunity to ask questions, will be held later today, on August 19, 2026, at 10:00am CEST, at which President & CEO Maria Forss and CFO Ewa Linsäter will present the interim report.

Information about presentation and webcast

The presentation will be available on BICO's website from 09:00am CEST.

https://bico.com/investors/

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below:

https://bico.events.inderes.com/q2-report-2026/register

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided with phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://events.inderes.com/bico/q2-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: EA Elisabeth Lindell +46 761 73 40 59

E-mail: mf@bico.com

Ewa Linsäter, Chief Financial Officer, BICO Group AB

Phone: +46 766 33 32 33

E-mail: ewa.linsater@bico.com

This information is information that BICO Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-19 07:00 CEST.

About BICO

BICO leverages a global portfolio of pioneering brands fusing automation, intelligence, and data to unlock scientific discovery at scale in pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 13,000 publications. BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com