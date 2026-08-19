IRLAB Therapeutics AB: IRLAB's Drug Candidate IRL757 Receives the Generic Name linepemat from the WHO

ANNOUNCEMENT FOR EUROPEAN MEDICAL & PHARMACEUTICAL TRADE MEDIA AND EUROPEAN FINANCIAL MEDIA ONLY

Gothenburg, Sweden, August 19, 2026 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company focused on discovering and developing new treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the World Health Organization (WHO) has assigned the company's drug candidate IRL757 the unique generic name linepemat. The drug candidate is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment for apathy associated with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase Ib LIFT-PD study, which is fully funded by IRLAB's collaborator, Otsuka Pharmaceutical (Otsuka).

The assignment of an International Nonproprietary Name (INN) confirms that the compound has a unique chemical identity and establishes an internationally recognized name for use by researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide. The assignment also means that the company will henceforth refer to the drug candidate as linepemat in its communications.

Linepemat is being developed as a potential first-in-class treatment for apathy associated with Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. Apathy is characterized by indifference, resignation and a lack of response to what is happening in the outside world. The condition often leads to significant disability affecting a substantial proportion of people living with Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. Currently, there are no drugs on the market to treat apathy.

The LIFT-PD clinical study is being conducted under IRLAB's leadership and is fully funded by Otsuka. IRLAB retains full ownership of linepemat. Otsuka has the opportunity to elect to expand the collaboration upon the occurrence of certain triggering events, subject to negotiations of a new agreement. The first results from the LIFT-PD study are expected to be reported in mid-2027.

"The assignment of the INN name linepemat represents an important milestone in the development of the drug candidate and a clear recognition of the compound's unique properties. Apathy is one of the most debilitating symptoms of Parkinson's disease, as well as several other neurological and psychiatric disorders. With linepemat, we aim to address a significant unmet medical need for which no approved treatment currently exists, and we look forward to presenting the first results from the LIFT-PD study in 2027," says Kristina Torfgård, CEO of IRLAB

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO

Phone: +46 730 60 70 99

E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO

Phone: +46 709 168 302

E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

About linepemat (IRL757)

The drug candidate linepemat (IRL757) is being developed as a treatment for apathy in Parkinson's disease and other neurological conditions. Apathy, a widespread and debilitating issue, affects over 20 million people in the U.S. and Europe alone without a currently available treatment. The prevalence is high, occurring in 1.1-4 million people (20-70 percent) being treated with Parkinson's in the eight major markets (China, EU5, Japan, and the US), and in 4.9-6.7 million people (43-59 percent) being treated for Alzheimer's disease in the ten major markets (Canada, China, EU5, Japan, South Korea, and the US).

Linepemat has the potential to become the first treatment for apathy. The efficacy of linepemat is thought to be linked to its unique ability to reverse disruption in cortical to sub-cortical nerve signalling, a key factor believed to contribute to apathy in neurological disorders. Linepemat, currently in Phase Ib, is being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.