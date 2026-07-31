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WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
31.07.26 | 08:07
0,115 Euro
-0,69 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
31.07.2026 07:26 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

New Number of Shares and Votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 31, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - During July 2026, the registered number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB ("IRLAB" or the "Company") has changed as a result of the Company's recently completed rights issue and overallotment issue of ordinary shares of series A, which the Board of Directors resolved on 5 May 2026 and which were approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 5 June 2026.

As of 31 July 2026, the total number of shares in IRLAB amounts to 146,461,921, of which 146,382,145 are ordinary shares of series A and 79,776 are ordinary shares of series B, each carrying one (1) vote. The total number of votes in the Company as of 31 July 2026 amounts to 146,461,921.

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

This information is information that IRLAB Therapeutics is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 2026-07-31 07:00 CEST.

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

New number of shares and votes in IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-irlab-therapeutics-ab-1199406

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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