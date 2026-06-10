Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: IRLAB TR A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029026137 Order book ID: 518373 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: IRLAB BTA A Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0029026145 Order book ID: 518374 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from June 11, 2026, the subscription rights of IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2026.With effect from June 11, 2026, the paid subscription shares in IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB