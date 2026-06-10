With effect from June 11, 2026, the subscription rights of IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2026.
With effect from June 11, 2026, the paid subscription shares in IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|IRLAB TR A
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029026137
|Order book ID:
|518373
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
With effect from June 11, 2026, the paid subscription shares in IRLAB Therapeutics AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 06, 2026.
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|IRLAB BTA A
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0029026145
|Order book ID:
|518374
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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