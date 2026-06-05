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WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
05.06.26 | 08:08
0,113 Euro
-0,53 % -0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.06.2026 14:14 Uhr
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Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of IRLAB Therapeutics AB

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 5, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) - IRLAB Therapeutics AB held its Extraordinary General Meeting today, Friday, 5 June 2026.

The following main resolutions were made at the general meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolutions on issues of new shares of series A, with preferential rights for existing shareholders and with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, respectively, as well as amendment of the articles of association

The general meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution from 5 May 2026 on an issue of new shares of series A with preferential rights for existing shareholders, and an issue of new shares of series A with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights. The general meeting further resolved to adopt new articles of association, whereby the intervals for the share capital and the number of shares are amended to enable the issues of new shares.

Election of new Board members and board remuneration

The general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, to elect Jan-Fredrik Backman and James Gamgort as new Board members. Following the general meeting, the Board of Directors consists of Carola Lemne, Christer Nordstedt, Gunnar Olsson, Rein Piir, Veronica Wallin, Jan-Fredrik Backman and James Gamgort. The Board of Directors thus consists of seven Board members for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

The general meeting further resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that Jan-Fredrik Backman and James Gamgort shall be remunerated at the same level as the current ordinary Board members in accordance with the resolution from the Annual General Meeting 2025, however, that the remuneration shall be reduced proportionally to only cover the remaining days from the election at the Extraordinary General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting.

Minutes and complete resolutions

The minutes from the general meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be available on the company's website (www.irlab.se).

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

Gustaf Albèrt, CFO
Phone: +46 709 168 302
E-mail: gustaf.albert@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of IRLAB Therapeutics AB

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/report-from-the-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-irlab-therapeutics-a-1173650

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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