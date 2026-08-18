BICO Group AB: Anders Fogelberg appointed President and CEO of BICO Group AB

The Board of Directors of BICO Group AB today announces the appointment of Anders Fogelberg, currently Chief Commercial Officer, as President and CEO, effective September 1, 2026. The Board of Directors have, in a constructive dialogue together with the current President and CEO, Maria Forss, concluded that the time is right for a leadership change. Maria Forss will leave the position on August 31, 2026, and transition into a senior advisory role to support a seamless handover until November 30, 2026.

The Board of Directors have, in a constructive dialogue together with Maria Forss, concluded that the timing is right for a leadership change as the company is entering its next phase of development with an amplified focus on commercialization, customer engagement and profitable growth.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Anders Fogelberg as President and CEO. He is an accomplished executive bringing a strong combination of leadership experience, commercial expertise, and a passion for life science innovation, all of which will be instrumental to BICO during its next phase of development," says Erik Gatenholm, Chairman of the Board.

Anders Fogelberg brings extensive international leadership experience from senior management positions in industrial, medtech, and life science companies, including SKF, Bellman & Symfon and Profundus. He joined BICO in June 2024 as the Chief Commercial Officer and has been a member of the company's Executive Management Team ever since.

"Since joining BICO's Executive Management Team as Chief Commercial Officer in 2024, Anders Fogelberg has played a vital role in driving global commercial execution, and advancing key market positions. The Board of Directors have full confidence in his ability to lead the company into its next phase with a clear focus on commercial expansion, operational execution, and profitable growth," says Erik Gatenholm.

"I would also like to thank Maria Forss for all of her contributions and dedication to BICO. Thanks to Maria Forss, the company stands on firmer ground and is better positioned for the next phase of development. Maria Forss has played an important role in strengthening BICO's financial position, improving operational discipline, and integrating acquired companies into a more streamlined organization. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to wish her all the success in the future," continues Erik Gatenholm.

The leadership change does not affect BICO's overall strategic direction, operational priorities, financial objectives, or commitments to customers, partners and shareholders.

For further information, please contact:

Erik Gatenholm, Chairman of the Board, BICO Group AB

Phone: Ewa Linsäter, CFO, +46 766 33 32 33

Maria Forss, President & CEO, BICO Group AB

Phone: Isabelle Ljunggren, Investor Relations, +46 735 46 57 77

E-mail: mf@bico.com

This information is information that BICO Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-18 18:14 CEST.

About BICO

BICO leverages a global portfolio of pioneering brands fusing automation, intelligence, and data to unlock scientific discovery at scale in pharma and biotech. With 53,600+ instruments installed in over 65 countries, BICO products, software, and solutions are found in more than 3,500 laboratories, including the world's top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 13,000 publications. BICO strives towards the vision to enable life-science labs to accelerate the discoveries that change lives. BICO is listed on Mid-Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm under BICO. www.bico.com