

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - BKW AG (BKW.SW), an energy and infrastructure company, Wednesday reported higher earnings for the first half of the year compared to the same period last year. However, revenue decreased 3.1 percent.



Further, the company confirmed its EBIT outlook for fiscal 2026.



Half yearly earnings increased 7 percent to CHF 217.6 million from CHF 203.3 million last year, due to KKM STENFO performance.



Nonetheless, revenue declined to CHF 2.18 billion from CHF 2.25 billion previous year, as energy solutions was affected by temporary market disruptions and reduced production volumes and lower revenue in I&B segment.



Looking forward to the full year, the company continues to expect EBIT at the lower end of the range of CHF 650 million to CHF 750 million announced at the year beginning.



On Tuesday, shares closed at CHF 131.50, down 0.98% on the Swiss Stock Exchange.



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