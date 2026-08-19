UIE Plc: UIE's Half Year Report 2026

On Wednesday, 19 August 2026, UIE Plc. announced its financial results for the first half year of 2026.

Business Reporting Highlights from H1 2026:

The net result for the first half of 2026 was USD 10.5 million. The result was negatively affected by fair value adjustments to the investments in Schörling and Greenbridge. While UP reported strong financial and operational performance, it was below the record levels achieved in the first half of 2025.

UP:

UP reported a net profit of MYR 357.2 million, 14% below the record net profit achieved in the first half of 2025.

While production volumes of CPO and PK reached a new first-half record in 2026, earnings were adversely affected by lower realised CPO prices and weaker contributions from refinery operations.

When measured in USD, the net result declined by 8%, reflecting a stronger average exchange rate of the MYR against the USD in the first half of 2026. UIE's share of UP's result therefore decreased by 7% to USD 42.7 million, corresponding to a decrease of USD 3.5 million compared to the first half of 2025.

Schörling:

At the end of the first half of 2026, the fair value of UIE's investment in Schörling was USD 215.4 million, representing a decrease of USD 32.0 million, or 13%, since year-end 2025.

The share price development of Schörling's listed investments varied significantly, resulting in a net decrease of 8% in Schörling's net asset value when measured in SEK. Additionally, the SEK depreciated by 6% against the USD during the first half of the year, further contributing to an overall negative fair value adjustment of 13% when measured in USD.

Greenbridge:

At the end of the first half of 2026, the fair value of UIE's investment in Greenbridge amounted to USD 62.6 million. This reflects a decrease of USD 3.3 million, or 5%, compared to year-end 2025.

The downward adjustment reflects lower valuation multiples among comparable publicly listed companies during the period. While valuations declined in the first quarter, they partially recovered in the second quarter following a re-rating of selected software companies. The portfolio companies continued to deliver solid growth, indicating that the valuation change was driven by market conditions rather than any deterioration in the fundamental performance of the portfolio companies.

For further information, please download the full Half Year Report 2026 or visit UIE's website.