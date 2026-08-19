Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (FSE: 625) (the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from the Tommy Vein System at its wholly owned 3Ts Gold and Silver Project. Situated approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least twenty known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths up to 32 metres, have been identified, twelve of which remain untested by drilling.

Drill holes 3TS-26-27 and 3TS-26-34 were designed as resource infill holes at the Tommy Vein System but were refined to test an interpreted intersection between radial and arcuate structural features coincident with a strong thorium anomaly. Both holes intersected broad zones of high-grade gold-silver mineralization containing multi-stage quartz-carbonate veining and brecciation, adularia, amethyst and sulphosalts, supporting the interpretation that structural intersections may represent favourable zones of enhanced dilation and repeated hydrothermal activity.

Highlights:

3TS-26-34 intersected 31.04 metres ("m") grading 9.07 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 70.56 g/t silver, including 9.77 m grading 18.24 g/t gold and 90.69 g/t silver.

3TS-26-27, drilled approximately 50 m north, intersected 27.63 m grading 5.86 g/t gold and 51.83 g/t silver, including 5.07 m grading 16.20 g/t gold and 126.23 g/t silver.

Tommy Vein System Drilling

HoleID From

(m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-26-34 11.96 43.00 31.04 9.07 70.56 including 11.96 16.80 4.84 16.62 145.45 and including 29.23 39.00 9.77 18.24 90.69 3TS-26-27 7.00 34.63 27.63 5.86 51.83 including 20.93 26.00 5.07 16.20 126.23 and including 28.98 29.81 0.83 16.96 97.59 and including 34.00 34.63 0.63 35.67 152.38

Table 1. Tommy Vein System drill hole results

*Reported intervals are core lengths. Based on the current geological interpretation, the 31.04 metre mineralized interval in 3TS-26-34 represents a true width of approximately 19 metres while 27.63 metre interval in 3TS-26-27 represents a true width of approximately 16 metres.

Figure 1. Plan map showing Tommy Vein 2026 drill hole locations with thorium radiometrics and interpreted radial/arcuate structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8610/310383_426a14dbc424f910_002full.jpg

Geological Interpretation

The Tommy Vein System forms part of a broader structural network developed within the rhyolitic host rocks at 3Ts. Integration of drilling, structural interpretation and airborne geophysics has identified radial and arcuate structural features whose intersections may represent preferential zones of dilation, permeability and repeated vein development.

The broad, high-grade intervals encountered approximately 50 m apart in 3TS-26-27 and 3TS-26-34 support this interpretation. Multiple generations of veining, brecciation and hydrothermal mineralogy indicate repeated opening and fluid flow and suggest that similar structural intersections elsewhere at 3Ts warrant evaluation as potential controls on wider and higher-grade mineralized zones.

Randy Turner, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented:

"These are exceptional results from the Tommy Vein and provide another important test of the structural model developed during the 2026 program. Our evolving structural model has helped identify the blind Balrog, Goofy and Dixie discoveries earlier in the program. The Tommy results suggest the same approach may also help us understand where wider and higher-grade portions of established vein systems develop, providing an important tool for future resource expansion and exploration targeting."

The Tommy Vein System is included in the updated mineral resource estimate for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025 (see report titled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold and Silver Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", written by Millar and Eggers with an effective date of November 12, 2025; see news release dated November 19, 2025 for further details).

Cut-Off*

AuEq

(g/t) Type Classification Tonnes Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t) Gold (Ounces) Silver (Ounces) AuEq (Ounces)* 0.3 In-Pit Indicated 2,218,000 3.01 81.94 4.07 217,000 5,843,000 290,000 2.0 Underground 576,000 3.72 83.87 4.77 69,000 1,553,000 88,000 TOTAL

2,794,000 3.18 82.35 4.22 286,000 7,396,000 378,000 0.3 In-Pit Inferred 968,000 2.71 67.80 3.56 84,000 2,110,000 111,000 2.0 Underground 1,994,000 3.35 75.93 4.30 215,000 4,868,000 276,000 TOTAL

2,962,000 3.14 73.27 4.06 299,000 6,978,000 387,000

Table 2: 2025 In-Pit and Underground Mineral Resource Estimate

Update on AI-Assisted Prospectivity Analysis

The Company recently completed an AI-assisted prospectivity analysis of the 3Ts Project with Mineural Inc., integrating historical geological, geochemical, structural and geophysical datasets using its IRIS platform. The analysis evaluates areas of the property according to the available exploration data and geological context, recognizing that data density is substantially greater around the known vein systems in the north than across less-explored areas to the south. The results are currently being reviewed by the Company's technical team and will be incorporated into ongoing target generation and ranking. An initial review indicates that several of the prospectivity trends identified by the independent analysis are consistent with the Company's emerging structural model, including areas associated with interpreted structural corridors and intersections.

Analytical Methods and QA/QC

All drill core was logged, photographed, cut and sampled at the Company's secure core facility. Samples consist of (NQ) drill core with one half retained for reference material and one-half placed in sealed bags and shipped to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, British Columbia, an independent ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory, for sample preparation and analysis. Sample preparation and all analytical work were completed at the SGS Burnaby facility.

Gold analyses were completed using a 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry finish (GO_FAA30V10). Multi-element analyses, including silver, lead, zinc, copper and pathfinder elements, were determined by aqua regia digestion followed by ICP-AES analysis (GE_ICP21B20). Samples returning values above analytical limits are re-analyzed using appropriate over-limit methods where required.

The Company's quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program includes the routine insertion of certified reference materials, blank samples and field duplicates into each sample batch. Internal laboratory quality control procedures, including the analysis of certified standards, blanks and duplicate samples, were also completed by SGS as part of its analytical program. Review of the QA/QC results indicates that analytical accuracy and precision are within acceptable limits, and the Qualified Person is satisfied that the reported assay data are suitable for disclosure.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancements. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Drill Hole Location Data

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation (m asl) Azimuth Dip Total Meterage (m) 3TS-26-27 363671 5876789 1211 270° -60° 179 3TS-26-34 363687 5876740 1197 300° -50° 86

*All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Independence within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's planned drilling and exploration activities. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported in Independence's public filings under Independence Gold Corp.'s SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Although Independence has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Independence disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310383

Source: Independence Gold Corp