

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.08.2026 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS OXFORD NANOPORE PRICE TARGET TO 200 (220) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES KAINOS GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1330 (1185) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS SAFESTORE TO 'HOLD' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 700 (880) PENCE - JPMORGAN CUTS KLARNA TO 'NEUTRAL' (OVERWEIGHT) - PRICE TARGET 18 (22) USD - UBS CUTS IG GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1700 (2200) PENCE - 'BUY'



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