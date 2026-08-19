

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-day lows of 1.1606 against the euro, 1.3566 against the pound and 159.06 against the yen, from early highs of 1.1570, 1.3523 and 159.55, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback dropped to 0.8102 and 1.3870 from early highs of 0.8129 and 1.3908, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.17 against the euro, 1.36 against the pound, 155.00 against the yen, 0.79 against the franc and 1.37 against the loonie.



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