

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation rose slightly in July due to the surge in energy prices, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation edged up to 2.9 percent in July from 2.8 percent in June. The rate came in line with the estimate published on July 31.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, rose to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent in the previous month. The core rate also matched the preliminary estimate.



On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices climbed 0.2 percent in July, as initially estimated.



Among components of HICP, energy posted the biggest annual increase of 10.3 percent. This was followed by 3.3 percent rise in services. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose 1.2 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices grew 0.9 percent, data showed.



Last month, the European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged after raising them for the first time in nearly three years in the previous session. The deposit rate was retained at 2.25 percent, the refinancing rate at 2.40 percent and the marginal lending rate at 2.65 percent. The ECB chief had heavily sided towards an interest rate hike in the upcoming session in September.



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