Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) ("F4" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it acquired the Kelic Lake Project ("Kelic Lake" or the "Property") through map staking. Totalling 4,835 ha, the newly staked Kelic Lake Project straddles the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, approximately 55 km southeast of NexGen Energy's Arrow and Paladin's Triple R deposits and 43km southwest of Cameco's Centennial deposit. Historical drilling has intersected key structural and lithological features critical to the Company's Athabasca Uranium targeting model, including extensive Athabasca Sandstone alteration and faulting, thick graphitic and sulphide-bearing basement rocks, and anomalous uranium near the Athabasca Unconformity.

Kelic Lake adds a project with extensive historical exploration to F4's growing portfolio in the southwestern Athabasca region, bringing its total portfolio to approximately 124,000 ha across 17 properties. Previous work on the Property includes diamond drilling, airborne and ground electromagnetic surveys, and gravity and radiometric surveys.

Kelic Lake Highlights:

Strategic Basin-Margin Location: Kelic Lake straddles the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, providing exploration potential for both unconformity and basement-hosted uranium mineralization.

Airborne Geophysics identified corridors: Mag and VTEM surveys completed on the Property in 2005 identified several conductive zones (Figure 1), with the interpreted highest priority zone trending northwest to southeast and continuing onto the North end of the Kelic Lake Property. An additional north-south anomaly was noted that corresponded to a major north-south break and magnetic low (Saskatchewan Assessment Report 74F08-0022).

Historical uranium near the Athabasca Unconformity: Historical drill hole KLL-3 from 1978 returned anomalous uranium immediately above the unconformity, including two contiguous 0.30 m sandstone core samples averaging 191 ppm U3O₈ and 205 ppm Ni over a 0.61 m interval from 99.67 m to 100.28 m depth (327 to 329 feet). Nickel is a common pathfinder element for unconformity-related uranium mineralization in the Athabasca Basin. Analytical procedures, laboratory and quality-control measures are not documented in the historical record (Saskatchewan Assessment Report 74F08-0012).

Strong Alteration and Structure: More recent drilling from 2015 by ALX Uranium Corp intersected extensive and pervasive bleaching and desilicification of Athabasca sandstone, interpreted by the previous operator to be related to faulting, along with strong secondary hematization and local chloritization immediately above the unconformity and thick graphitic gneiss containing locally abundant graphite and pyrite in basement. Drill hole KL15-006, drilled just north of the Property claim boundary and approximately 2.5km North of KLL-3, intersected an approximately 7.4-metre fault zone characterized by highly fractured and broken sandstone, rubble, clay-coated fractures, local clay gouge, desilicification and brecciation (Saskatchewan Assessment Report MAW02077).

Erik Sehn, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration, commented:

"Kelic Lake is F4's first project on the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, opening a new exploration front for the Company, and it has many of the key attributes we look for in uranium exploration: it straddles the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, has shallow sandstone cover, ranging from absent outside of the basin margin to less than 200 metres, and has seen extensive historical exploration. This previous work has already demonstrated many of the core geological features we consider important when targeting Athabasca uranium deposits, including supportive geophysics, drill-confirmed graphitic structures, widespread bleaching and desilicification of the sandstone, and, importantly, anomalous uranium, including 191 ppm U3O₈ over 0.61 m in historical drill hole KLL-3. Our technical team will now thoroughly compile, review and analyze this extensive historical dataset which contains all of the components required for drill targeting, ahead of the first F4 drilling program on the Property."





Figure 1. Map of Kelic Lake Property Displaying Airborne Magnetics and Historic Drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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About the Kelic Lake Project:

F4 Uranium's 100%-owned, 4,835-hectare Kelic Lake Project straddles the southern margin of the Athabasca Basin, approximately 55 km southeast of NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Project has seen extensive historical exploration, including multiple geophysical surveys and diamond drilling programs, graphitic basement conductors, widespread sandstone alteration and anomalous uranium including 191 ppm U3O₈ over 0.61 m in historical drill hole KLL-3.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release, including the statements attributed to Erik Sehn, P.Geo., has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President and Chief Operating Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

This news release also refers to neighbouring properties in which F4 has no interest, and the Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information from those properties. Mineralization on those neighbouring properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Kelic Lake Project. The historical exploration results reported herein were obtained by previous operators. The Qualified Person has reviewed the Saskatchewan assessment reports for the historical drilling described herein, including the drill logs and the assay data presented in those reports. The Qualified Person has not verified those results against original assay certificates and has not re-sampled the historical drilling. The analytical procedures, laboratory and quality-control measures used by the previous operators are not documented in the assessment reports available to the Company. These results are historical in nature, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Kelic Lake Project, and should not be relied upon.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, led by the management and exploration team behind multiple uranium discoveries in the Basin, including most recently Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. The project portfolio comprises 17 wholly owned properties totalling approximately 124,000 hectares, several of which sit near established uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, NexGen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024. F4's exploration program is split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin, with the Company operating as both an explorer and project generator providing investors early-stage exposure to the Basin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Property for mineral exploration, the compilation and review of historical data, the refinement of exploration targets, and the timing, funding and completion of future exploration and drilling programs on the Property, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: F4 Uranium Corp.