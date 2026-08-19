Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BGDT3G23
Issuer Name
RIGHTMOVE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Barclays PLC
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Barclays Capital Securities Ltd
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Aug-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
18-Aug-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
2.470000
3.390000
5.860000
43339498
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.500000
0.000000
0.500000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BGDT3G23
18246338
2.470000
Sub Total 8.A
18246338
2.470000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right To Recall
NA
NA
242139
0.030000
Sub Total 8.B1
242139
0.030000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
CFD
NA
NA
Cash
94253
0.010000
Portfolio Swap
22/10/2026 - 26/02/2029
NA
Cash
14167277
1.920000
Swap Index
17/08/2026 - 24/08/2026
NA
Cash
10589491
1.430000
Sub Total 8.B2
24851021
3.360000%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC
Barclays PLC
Barclays Capital Securities Limited
3.360000
5.300000%
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA
Barclays PLC
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Directors Limited (100%)
Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)
B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)
Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)
Trading Book exemption no longer applies.
12. Date of Completion
18-Aug-2026
13. Place Of Completion
London