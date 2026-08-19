IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.: IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Clinical Collaboration with Genentech in MTAP-Deleted KRAS G12D-Mutant Pancreatic Cancer

IDEAYA entered into a clinical collaboration to evaluate IDE892, IDEAYA's potential best-in-class Phase 1 MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with RG6620, Genentech's Phase 1 KRAS G12D inhibitor, in MTAP-deleted, KRAS G12D-mutant pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma

Genentech will sponsor the clinical trial, and there will be joint governance to oversee the study

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of IDE892, its investigational, potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, in combination with GDC-7035 (RG6620), Genentech's KRAS G12D inhibitor, in patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) harboring both an MTAP-deletion and a KRAS G12D mutation. Genentech will sponsor the clinical combination study, and IDEAYA will supply IDE892.

"We are excited to expand our clinical collaboration with Roche to evaluate a second KRAS combination with potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor IDE892 for pancreatic cancer patients, where there remains a high unmet medical need. IDEAYA is advancing multiple rational combination strategies for the IDE892 program, including with MAT2A inhibitor IDE397, pan-RAS inhibitors, KRAS G12D inhibitors, and IDEAYA's lead CDKN2A compound," said Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDE892 has potential best-in-class properties, including approximately 1,400-fold selective MTA-PRMT5 cooperative binding versus SAM-PRMT5 cooperative binding and lack of brain penetrance intended to maximize its therapeutic window, and favorable drug-like properties to enable rational combinations with IDE397, pan-RAS inhibitors, KRAS-mutant specific therapies, and IDEAYA's CDKN2A lead molecule. IDE892 has a CYP3A4 IC50 greater than 45 micromolar and did not show time dependent inhibition of any of the 7 major cytochrome P450s (CYP1A2, CYP2B6, CYP2C8, CYP2C9, CYP2C19, CYP2D6, CYP3A4) based on full kinetic CYP inactivation assays, positioning IDE892 as a potential best-in-class MTA-cooperative PRMT5 combination partner. IDEAYA is evaluating IDE892 in a Phase 1 dose escalation and expansion clinical trial in MTAP-deleted solid tumors and has initiated a Phase 1 combination cohort in NSCLC and other solid tumors with IDE397, IDEAYA's proprietary MAT2A inhibitor. IDEAYA also plans to initiate a Phase 1 combination cohort with Roche's RG6505 in MTAP-deleted, RAS-mutant PDAC in 2H 2026. The collaboration announced today adds GDC-7035 as an additional KRAS-directed combination partner for IDE892 in MTAP-deleted, KRAS G12D positive PDAC.

MTAP deletions and KRAS G12D mutations are estimated to co-occur in up to approximately 15% of PDAC patients. Combining a PRMT5 inhibitor with a KRAS G12D mutant-specific inhibitor may have the potential to drive deeper and more durable responses for those PDAC patients with co-occurring alterations, who currently have no approved targeted treatment options.

Under the clinical collaboration, IDEAYA and Genentech each retain all commercial rights to their respective compounds, including as monotherapy and as combination therapies. There will be joint governance to oversee the clinical supply collaboration.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the potential therapeutic benefits, safety and efficacy of IDE892, alone or in combination with GDC-7035 (RG6620), RG6505, IDE397 or other agents; the potential for IDE892 to have best-in-class properties as an MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor and combination partner, including its potential therapeutic window and suitability for combination therapies; the potential for combinations of IDE892 with KRAS G12D inhibitors, pan-RAS inhibitors and other targeted therapies to provide therapeutic benefit, including the potential to drive deeper or more durable responses; the initiation, timing, progress, design, conduct and results of clinical trials evaluating IDE892, including the Genentech-sponsored clinical trial evaluating IDE892 in combination with GDC-7035 and IDEAYA's planned Phase 1 combination cohort evaluating IDE892 with RG6505; the timing of initiation of the IDE892 and RG6505 combination cohort in the second half of 2026; the estimated prevalence and co-occurrence of MTAP deletions and KRAS G12D mutations in PDAC; the potential benefits and success of the clinical supply collaboration with Genentech, including the parties' ability to successfully conduct and oversee the combination study; and IDEAYA's broader clinical development and strategic plans for IDE892 and its MTAP-deletion portfolio.

Such forward-looking statements are based on IDEAYA's current expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the success, cost and timing of IDEAYA's product candidate development activities and clinical trials; the risk that results from preclinical studies or early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical results; risks related to the initiation, conduct, enrollment, timing and results of clinical trials; risks related to the safety, efficacy and regulatory approval of IDEAYA's product candidates, alone or in combination with other therapies; the risk that IDE892 may not demonstrate the therapeutic window, combination potential or other properties anticipated by IDEAYA; risks associated with combining investigational therapies, including the potential for unexpected safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic or efficacy results; risks related to IDEAYA's dependence on third parties, including Genentech and Roche, for clinical development, clinical supply and other collaboration activities; the risk that the clinical supply collaboration may not result in successful development or commercialization of any combination therapy; risks related to the ability to successfully identify and enroll patients with the relevant molecular alterations in clinical trials; and risks related to changes in the competitive or regulatory landscape.

For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026, and IDEAYA's subsequent current and periodic reports filed or furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, new information, subsequent events or circumstances, or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Joshua Bleharski, Ph.D.

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.