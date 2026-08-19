OSR Health, Inc.: OSR Health Sees Global Shareholder Momentum at Critical Inflection Point

Company cites extraordinary trading activity, global shareholder support, and continued commitment to Nasdaq compliance and the CVR program.

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) today released the following letter from its Chief Executive Officer to shareholders.

To Every OSR Health Shareholder, Wherever You Are:

OSR Health is at an inflection point, one that I believe will be looked back upon as the moment this company's underlying value began to be recognized by the broader market. Before that recognition fully arrives, I want to speak directly to the shareholders who have been here all along, and to those who joined us over the past remarkable two days.

Your emails, messages, and public comments have reached every one of us. I read them alongside my colleagues, and I want you to know that we feel the weight of your trust and the responsibility that comes with it.

What Happened on August 17 and 18

The numbers speak for themselves: 370 million shares traded on August 17. 145 million shares on August 18. OSR Health ranked #1 Most Active on all of Nasdaq on the 17th, and #3 on the 18th.Our public float is approximately 18.5 million shares. The market traded our entire float more than twenty times over in a single day.

These numbers do not describe a company the market has lost interest in. They describe the opposite: a company generating extraordinary market attention at a scale that demands scrutiny and explanation.

Our share price reached $0.84 intraday on August 18, sixteen cents from the $1.00 Nasdaq minimum bid threshold, before declining sharply in the final ninety minutes of trading. We do not yet know with certainty what drove that afternoon decline. What we do know is that we are examining the trading data carefully, and we will share what we find with our shareholders and with the appropriate authorities as that data becomes available.

What I can tell you with confidence today is this: the market spoke loudly. And what it said was not goodbye.

Where We Stand With Nasdaq

As of this morning, we have not yet received an official communication from the Nasdaq Listing Qualification Department regarding our compliance status. We are awaiting that communication.

If and when a Staff Delisting Determination is issued, we will request a Hearing before the Nasdaq Independent Hearings Panel. That is our right under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815, and it is a right we intend to exercise without hesitation.

Our case before the Hearings Panel will be built on facts. A company that ranked #1 in volume across all of Nasdaq the day before the compliance deadline - that reached $0.84 intraday against a $1.00 threshold - is not a company that cannot achieve compliance. It is a company whose compliance was disrupted at the precise moment of the deadline by market dynamics that deserve the Panel's attention. We are confident in presenting that case, and we will present it with the same transparency and conviction that has characterized everything we have done throughout this process.

What Happens to Our CVR Program

This is the question we are receiving most frequently, and I want to answer it directly.

Our Shareholder Loyalty CVR Program was designed to be executed as a Nasdaq-listed company. That remains our primary intention and our primary path forward: through the Hearings Panel process, through the S-1 registration we are preparing, and through our ongoing engagement with Nasdaq's Corporate Data Operations team.

Something unexpected became clear over the past weeks. As enrollment inquiries began arriving from shareholders across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, our Board and management team recognized something we had not fully anticipated when we designed this program.

OSR Health has become a genuinely global company - not only in the geography of our business and our pipeline, but in the nationality and diversity of the people who believe in what we are building. Our shareholder base is more global than our workforce and our clinical footprint. The CVR program did not just create a loyalty reward mechanism; it revealed to us the extraordinary breadth of our community.

That recognition has led our management to a serious and shared conviction: the CVR program belongs to our shareholders, irrespective of which exchange our shares are listed on. The reward we designed for conviction holders is a commitment we intend to honor, wherever that journey takes us.

A Word About What Comes Next

We are still awaiting official communication from Nasdaq. We will respond to whatever comes transparently, factually, and without hesitation. If we proceed to the Independent Hearings, we believe the case is clear and the facts are on our side. We will present them with confidence.

Until then, I want to say something that I mean with every part of my conviction as CEO:

Our Board and our entire management team are fully on board with you. We are not managing this situation from a distance. We are in it with you - reading your messages, engaging with the exchange, preparing our legal and regulatory submissions, and working every day to ensure that the extraordinary trust you have placed in OSR Health is honored by results worthy of that trust.

I have spent my career, beginning with my service as an officer in the Republic of Korea Army Special Forces, learning what it means to lead from the front, to be accountable to the people beside you, and to finish what you start. OSR Health is a mission I believe in completely. Our shareholders are people I feel accountable to personally.

We could not be more proud to be working for OSR Health - serving our shareholders' interests and executing on our business opportunities as what I genuinely believe we are becoming: the Innovation Headquarters of global healthcare.

That mission does not change. Our commitment to you does not change. And our determination to see this through does not change.

Sincerely,

Peter Hwang

Chief Executive Officer

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH)

About OSR Health, Inc.

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.OSR-Health.com.

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Nasdaq Hearings Panel process and anticipated outcome; the CVR Program and its implementation timeline; the Company's intention to file a registration statement; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the Company's business prospects and strategic direction. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the outcome of the Nasdaq appeals process, the outcome of the SEC registration process, market conditions, and other risks described in the Company's SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/osr-health-sees-global-shareholder-momentum-at-critical-inflection-point-1209178