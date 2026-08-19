Pentavere advances from winning the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award to competing internationally among Prix Galien winners from around the world, further validating DARWEN AI as a globally recognized healthcare AI platform

The broader 2026 International Prix Galien nominee field includes innovations from many of the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical technology companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. (MSD), Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, Regeneron, Roche, Novo Nordisk, Gilead Sciences, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences, among others.

DARWEN is designed to transform complex clinical information into structured, traceable intelligence, helping to identify patients who may otherwise be missed and accelerating clinical research and real-world evidence generation.

HEALWELL has integrated DARWEN across its broader healthcare technology ecosystem, including Orion Health, creating the potential to leverage common AI intellectual property across multiple products, diseases, customers, health systems and geographies at global scale.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - HEALWELL AI Inc. (TSX: AIDX) (OTCQX: HWAIF) ("HEALWELL" or the "Company"), a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Pentavere Research Group ("Pentavere"), developer of DARWEN AI, has been nominated for the 2026 International Prix Galien Award in the Best Startup category.

The nomination represents a significant progression for Pentavere following its receipt of the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Digital Health Startup. Unlike national Prix Galien competitions, the International Prix Galien is held every two years and brings together innovations that have already earned Prix Galien recognition in national and regional competitions around the world. The Galien Foundation describes the International Prix Galien as its global "best-of-the-best" competition, making Pentavere's nomination an important independent validation of DARWEN AI and HEALWELL's broader artificial intelligence strategy.

The International Prix Galien nomination represents another layer of external validation for HEALWELL's healthcare AI platform. Pentavere first earned international recognition after receiving the 2024 Prix Galien USA Award for Best Digital Health Startup, announced by the Company on November 12, 2024, and its advancement to the 2026 International competition reflects the structure of the Prix Galien International program, where eligibility is reserved for qualifying previous national and regional Prix Galien winners. The calibre of the broader 2026 nominee group, which includes products and technologies from global healthcare leaders such as AstraZeneca, Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi, Roche, Regeneron, Novo Nordisk, Gilead, Vertex and Medtronic, further underscores the significance of the recognition. Established in 1970, the Galien Foundation today operates through 16 chapters spanning more than 75 countries and describes the Prix Galien as widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

DARWEN was developed using a Patient-First, evidence-driven model focused on solving real clinical problems and establishing scientific credibility before broader commercialization, and has been applied across multiple areas of medicine, including oncology, cardiovascular disease, rare disease, dermatology, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, women's health, mental health and primary care. The technology is designed to analyze complex clinical information and transform it into structured, traceable evidence, capabilities that can support several large and growing healthcare markets, including AI-powered patient identification and disease detection, clinical research, real-world evidence generation, life sciences analytics and clinical decision support. Combined with Orion Health's expanding data and healthcare software infrastructure, the Company believes DARWEN can benefit from increasing operating leverage as its capabilities are deployed across additional health systems, diseases and life sciences customers.

James Lee, Chief Executive Officer of HEALWELL, commented, "Pentavere's progression from winning the Prix Galien USA Award in 2024 to being nominated for the International Prix Galien in 2026 represents significant independent validation of DARWEN AI and the scientific foundation underlying HEALWELL's artificial intelligence strategy. The International Prix Galien brings together previous winners from around the world, placing Pentavere among an exceptional group of global healthcare innovators. From a strategic perspective, we believe DARWEN represents an increasingly valuable asset for HEALWELL. We are combining proprietary AI, peer-reviewed scientific evidence and demonstrated clinical applications with HEALWELL's expanding healthcare data and distribution infrastructure. We believe this combination provides a differentiated foundation for scaling AI-powered disease detection, clinical intelligence and life sciences solutions globally."

Aaron Leibtag, Co-Founder of Pentavere and Global Head of Health Systems AI Strategy & Pursuits, commented, "DARWEN was built around a simple Patient-First principle: no patient should be missed because important information was hidden within their medical record. Our progression from clinical research and peer-reviewed validation to winning the Prix Galien USA Award and now being nominated for the International Prix Galien demonstrates the importance of building healthcare AI around scientific evidence, clinical trust and measurable patient impact. As part of HEALWELL, we now have an opportunity to combine that scientific foundation with significantly greater data, technology and global distribution capabilities. Our objective is to translate that combination into better outcomes for patients and increasing long-term value for HEALWELL."

James Lee

Chief Executive Officer

HEALWELL AI Inc.

About HEALWELL AI

HEALWELL is a healthcare artificial intelligence company focused on preventative care. Its mission is to improve healthcare and save lives through early identification and detection of disease. Using its own proprietary technology, the Company is developing and commercializing advanced clinical decision support systems that can help healthcare providers detect rare and chronic diseases, improve efficiency of their practice and ultimately help improve patient health outcomes. HEALWELL is executing a strategy centered around developing and acquiring technology and clinical sciences capabilities that complement the Company's road map. HEALWELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "AIDX" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "HWAIF". To learn more about HEALWELL, please visit https://healwell.ai/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the significance and expected benefits of Pentavere's nomination for the 2026 International Prix Galien Award; the anticipated value of DARWEN as a strategic asset for the Company; the Company's ability to leverage common AI intellectual property across multiple products, diseases, customers, health systems and geographies at global scale; and the Company's ability to benefit from increasing operating leverage as DARWEN is deployed across additional health systems, diseases and life sciences customers; and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "believes", "designed to", "expects", "intends", "can support", "represents", "increasingly valuable", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain future conditions, actions, events or results "will", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "can" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as a number of specific factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by HEALWELL as of the date of such statements, are outside of HEALWELL's control and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies which could result in the forward-looking statements ultimately being entirely or partially incorrect or untrue. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are based on various assumptions, including, but not limited to, the following: the stability of general economic and market conditions; sufficiency of working capital and access to financing; HEALWELL's ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; HEALWELL's continued compliance with third party intellectual property rights; the effects of competition in the industry; technologies working as intended or at all; and that the risk factors noted below, collectively, do not have a material impact on HEALWELL's business, operations, revenues and/or results. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved.

Known and unknown risk factors, many of which are beyond the control of HEALWELL, could cause the actual results of HEALWELL to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements, or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include but are not limited to those factors which are discussed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in HEALWELL's most recent annual information form dated March 18, 2026, which is available under HEALWELL's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect HEALWELL and the reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. HEALWELL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. All of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements.

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Source: HEALWELL AI