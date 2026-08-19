

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Rockwool A/S (ROCK-B.CO, RKWBF, ROCKb.CO, ROCKa.CO), a Danish maker of mineral wool products, on Wednesday revised up its annual revenue growth outlook, driven by both volume and sales price increases introduced to compensate inflation on energy and raw materials. However, Rockwool expects its revenue growth to be partly constrained by the sourcing limitations in North America.



For fiscal 2026, Rockwool now anticipates revenue growth in local currencies of 5% to 7% against the earlier expectation of 3% to 6%. The company has reaffirmed its annual EBIT margin outlook of 13% to 14%.



For fiscal 2025, the company had posted EBIT margin of 14.7% on revenue of EUR 3.877 billion.



Excluding acquisitions, for fiscal 2026, Rockwool now expects investment of around EUR 750 million, higher than the earlier guidance of EUR 700 million.



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