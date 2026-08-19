Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") reports assay results from seven additional drill holes at the Mirado Gold Project, including broad near-surface mineralization, high-grade gold below the historical resource and an extension of the North Zone. The Company has also completed six regional holes at the MZ Zone, and four regional holes southwest of Mirado where drilling intersected intense hydrothermal alteration and sulphide mineralization. Assays from the MZ Zone and regional holes are pending.

Highlights

High-Grade South Zone Intercept : Hole KLM26-022 intersected a high-grade interval returning 20.29 g/t Au over 4.4 m from 177.6 m to 182.0 m

Continuous Bulk-Tonnage Potential: Hole KLM26-021 in the South Zone demonstrated broad continuity, returning 0.34 g/t Au over 41.2 m from 123.8 m to 165.0 m. Deeper in the same hole, drilling intersected 1.33 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 265.0 m to 283.0 m

North Zone Extension: Step-out drilling in the North Zone continues to yield solid results, with hole KLM26-023 returning 2.27 g/t Au over 9.1 m from 37.9 m to 47.0 m, including 3.98 g/t Au over 5.0 m. It also returned 0.34 g/t Au over 21.0 m from 191.0 m to 212.0 m

Six holes completed at MZ Zone: intersected intense silica-chlorite-epidote alteration with disseminated and fracture-filled pyrite; assays are pending

Four additional regional holes completed southwest of Mirado intersected intense silica-potassic-hematite-epidote alteration and broad disseminated and fracture-filled chalcopyrite and pyrite; a total of twenty-two holes have assays pending

"We continue to see broad, continuous bulk-tonnage style mineralization carrying significant, structurally controlled high-grade intercepts at Mirado," said Stefan Sklepowicz, Chief Executive Officer of KLDC. "We continue to expand the resource footprint at Mirado and are strongly encouraged by the visuals in the first ten regional step outs across KL South."

Drill Program Discussion

Assay results from drill holes KLM26-020 through KLM26-026 continue to strengthen KLDC's geological understanding of the Mirado project. The current release includes five holes drilled in the South Zone (KLM26-020, 021, 022, 024, and 026) and two holes targeting the North Zone (KLM26-023 and 025), see Figures 1 and 2.





Figure 1 - Plan map of the Mirado and MZ zones showing 2026 drilling, gold assay composites, historical surface sampling and the historical mineralized footprint.

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Figure 2 - Simplified cross-section and long-section views of drilling at Mirado. The historical mineralized shell is shown in orange, with current release drill holes highlighted in green and drill assay composites coloured by gold grade.

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In the South Zone, hole KLM26-024, an 80 m step out, intersected multiple horizons of mineralization, including 0.32 g/t Au over 29.9 m from 163.1 m to 193.0 m, 1.33 g/t Au over 18.0 m from 209.0 m to 227.0 m (including 2.06 g/t Au over 11.0 m), and 0.20 g/t Au over 36.0 m from 259.0 m to 295.0 m, see Table 1. These broad intercepts, along with the extensive mineralization seen in hole 021, showcase the wide, continuous nature of the mineralized envelope in the South Zone. Hole KLM26-020 also returned 0.19 g/t Au over 24.0 m near surface from 172.0 m to 196.0 m.

In the North Zone, drill hole KLM26-025 returned near-surface mineralization of 0.60 g/t Au over 10.0 m from 6.0 m to 16.0 m, including 1.64 g/t Au over 3.3 m.

As observed in the latest cross sections, these intercepts consistently occur below and adjacent to the historical resource shell, successfully extending the mineralized footprint down-dip and demonstrating significant exploration upside across the property.

The Company is currently awaiting assay results from six holes which target the MZ Zone located approximately 500 m west of Mirado, where drilling encountered intense silica-chlorite-epidote alteration with disseminated and fracture-filled pyrite.

An additional four regional test holes have been completed to the southwest of the Mirado deposit. These holes encountered broad disseminated mineralization as well as fracture-filled chalcopyrite and pyrite associated with intense silica-potassic-hematite-epidote alteration.

A total of twenty-two additional holes has been completed and are awaiting assay.

Table 1 - Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone KLM26-020 172.0 196.0 24.0 0.19 South Zone including 172.0 179.0 7.0 0.34 South Zone and 332.5 347.0 14.5 0.15 South Zone KLM26-021 123.8 165.0 41.2 0.34 South Zone including 142.6 163.0 20.4 0.52 South Zone and 173.0 176.0 3.0 0.29 South Zone and 203.0 221.0 18.0 0.18 South Zone and 246.0 251.0 5.0 0.61 South Zone including 246.0 249.0 3.0 0.96 South Zone and 265.0 283.0 18.0 1.33 South Zone including 271.0 281.0 10.0 2.34 South Zone KLM26-022 104.0 117.4 13.4 0.78 South Zone and 126.0 141.0 15.0 0.17 South Zone and 177.6 182.0 4.4 20.29 South Zone including 180.0 182.0 2.0 44.72 South Zone and 189.0 200.0 11.0 0.62 South Zone including 189.0 196.0 7.0 0.88 South Zone and 220.0 221.2 1.2 0.34 South Zone and 258.0 299.0 41.0 0.22 South Zone KLM26-023 37.9 47.0 9.1 2.27 North Zone including 41.0 46.0 5.0 3.98 North Zone and 91.7 104.0 12.3 0.24 North Zone and 144.9 149.7 4.8 0.45 North Zone and 191.0 212.0 21.0 0.34 North Zone and 219.0 229.0 10.0 0.42 North Zone and 299.3 301.8 2.6 2.36 North Zone KLM26-024 163.1 193.0 29.9 0.32 South Zone and 209.0 227.0 18.0 1.33 South Zone including 209.0 220.0 11.0 2.06 South Zone and 244.0 251.0 7.0 0.26 South Zone and 259.0 295.0 36.0 0.20 South Zone and 305.0 316.0 11.0 0.25 South Zone KLM26-025 6.0 16.0 10.0 0.60 North Zone including 6.0 9.3 3.3 1.64 North Zone and 41.0 43.4 2.4 0.36 North Zone and 71.5 77.0 5.5 0.24 North Zone and 316.1 318.3 2.3 0.86 North Zone KLM26-026 367.0 376.0 9.0 0.40 South Zone

Digital Resources

Stakeholders can explore KLDC's drilling through a publicly accessible interactive 3D model hosted by Mining Hub, which illustrates drill-hole data, mineralized intervals and interpreted target areas. The latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters video series also provides an on-site update on drilling and exploration progress. CEO Stefan Sklepowicz and VP Exploration Ben Cleland discuss the latest results and the ongoing Mirado drill program.





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Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Gold analyses were completed on ½ NQ Core at Paragon Geochemical using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology, a fast, non-destructive analytical method that utilizes high-energy X-rays to directly measure gold content in large (~500 g) samples. The larger sample mass used in PhotonAssay is designed to reduce sampling variability associated with coarse gold mineralization and provides rapid, non-destructive gold analysis while also enabling faster turnaround times.

Table 2 - Paragon Sample Preparation and Analytical Methods

Analysis Code Locations Preparation PREP-PKG Timmins, Ontario, Canada Photon and Fire Assay PA-AU01, Au-SCR1K Surrey, British Columbia

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Multi-Element 33MA-OES Sparks, Nevada, USA

Samples returning gold values above the 350 g/t upper detection limit of the PhotonAssay method are reanalyzed using a 1 kg screen fire assay, wherein the sample is sieved at 110 microns, the coarse (+) fraction is analyzed by gravimetric methods, and the fine (-) fraction is analyzed in duplicate by AAS, with the combined results providing a representative total gold value, particularly in samples containing coarse gold.

Drill program design, QA/QC, and interpretation of results are conducted by qualified persons consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Reported intervals are calculated using a weighted average grade with a 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect the continuity of mineralization within the broader system, up to 6.9 m of internal dilution (consecutive material below cutoff) is included within reported composites. Reported assays are uncut and no top cut has been applied. True widths are estimated at approximately 80% of reported core lengths.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420-km² exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections.

Website: www.kirklandlakediscoveries.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's 2026 drilling program, the expansion of high-grade zones, the validation of historical data, and the potential for a mineral resource. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the results of exploration and drilling activities; the reliability of historical data; the price of gold and other commodities; and general economic, market or business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Additional information is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Table 3 - KLDC - KL South Drill Collars

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth

(°) Inclination (°) Final Length (m) Target/ Zone Assay Status KLM26-020 586996 5318448 70 -50 394 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-021 587116 5318126 70 -50 414 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-022 587092 5318170 70 -50 399 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-023 587412 5318622 225 -65 500 Mirado NZ Released KLM26-024 587066 5318219 70 -50 400 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-025 587355 5318655 223 -67 400 Mirado NZ Released KLM26-026 587038 5318271 70 -50 400 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-027 587281 5318673 220 -65 400 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-028 587304 5318442 70 -50 250 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-029 587013 5318317 70 -50 400 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-030 587486 5318788 213 -62 350 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-031 587119 5318206 70 -50 600 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-032 587648 5318740 215 -62 400 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-033 587447 5318383 70 -65 400 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-034 587411 5318338 70 -65 402 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-035 586635 5318381 60 -50 350 MZ Zone Pending KLM26-037 586635 5318381 240 -50 354 MZ Zone Pending KLM26-038 587350 5318408 70 -65 411 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-039 586810 5318241 60 -50 357 MZ Zone Pending KLM26-040 587299 5318908 210 -45 402 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-041 586810 5318241 240 -50 354 MZ Zone Pending KLM26-042 586654 5318254 60 -50 348 MZ Zone Pending KLM26-043 587183 5318963 210 -45 405 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-044 587097 5319012 210 -45 405 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-045 586654 5318254 240 -50 405 MZ Zone Pending KLR26-001 586634 5317649 270 -50 399 Regional Pending KLR26-002 586573 5317826 270 -50 411 Regional Pending KLR26-003 586566 5317987 270 -50 414 Regional Pending KLR26-004 585905 5317474 270 -50 414 Regional Pending

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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.