Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has completed an additional 1,996 metres of drilling in 10 drillholes at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray") and is pleased to report assay results from the first six of these holes. Assays for the remaining four holes covering 1,198 metres are pending. In total, New Break has completed 5,372 metres of drilling in 32 drillholes in 2026. Moray is located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Highlights

Hole NBR-26-27 returned 5.28 g/t grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 11.2 metres from 160.3 to 171.5 metres.

returned from 160.3 to 171.5 metres. Hole NBR-26-28 returned 3.95 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 150.0 to 164.0 metres, including 0.927 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in the syenite from 150.0 to 152.5 metres.

returned from 150.0 to 164.0 metres, including from 150.0 to 152.5 metres. Hole NBR-26-28 also returned 0.53 g/t Au over 1.5 metres from 133.5 to 135.0 metres in the syenite.

Select results from the first six of ten drillholes from the Q3 2026 summer drilling program are presented in the following table:

Table 1 - Moray Q3 2026 Summer Drilling Program Select Drill Intercepts

Hole ID Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width (1)

(m) Au Grade (2)

(g/t)









NBR-26-23 76.0 7.0 15.0 8.0 0.80 Including

11.5 15.0 3.5 1.61 NBR-26-24 100.0 60.5 67.2 6.7 1.75 Including

64.5 67.2 2.7 3.78 NBR-26-25 100.0 13.8 15.0 1.2 1.30



49.6 59.0 9.4 1.61 Including

58.0 58.5 0.5 14.20 NBR-26-26 76.0 15.0 19.5 4.5 0.43 Including

17.1 18.9 1.8 0.76



34.8 40.0 5.2 0.58 NBR-26-27 220.0 142.0 144.2 2.2 2.52



149.0 157.0 8.0 0.61



160.3 171.5 11.2 5.28 Including

165.0 165.7 0.7 26.50



179.0 182.2 3.2 0.79 NBR-26-28 226.0 133.5 135.0 1.5 0.53



150.0 164.0 14.0 3.95



211.0 212.2 1.2 1.78

(1) Intervals are drill intersections and do not necessarily represent true widths.

(2) All intervals are presented using a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au and internal dilution of no more than 2.0 metres at grades less than 0.3 g/t Au and assays are not capped (see QA/QC Procedures).

Drillhole collar locations from the first six of ten drillholes from the Q3 2026 summer drilling program are detailed in Table 2. There are no material drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors known to the Company that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data.

Table 2 - Moray Summer 2026 Drillhole Collar Locations

Hole ID Length

(m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing UTM

Elevation Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) NBR-26-23 76.0 492580 5320174 363 220 -45 NBR-26-24 100.0 492593 5320192 363 220 -45 NBR-26-25 100.0 492609 5320172 363 220 -65 NBR-26-26 76.0 492601 5320150 363 220 -60 NBR-26-27 220.0 492703 5320285 363 220 -47 NBR-26-28 226.0 492703 5320285 363 220 -60 Total 798.0









Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 17 North, with units in metres.

The Moray property is located in the heart of the Ontario Abitibi greenstone belt, 49 km southeast of Timmins surrounded by a number of significant gold producing companies and existing mills (see Figure 1). The Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc., with its 8,000 tonne per day mill is the closest and within a short trucking distance of approximately 45 km by road from Moray.

Figure 1 - Moray Property and Surrounding Gold Producers.

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Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario recommenced drilling on June 30, 2026. An additional 1,996 metres in 10 drillholes were completed in the Zavitz gold zone (shown in red in figure 2). Previous drilling in the Zavitz gold zone includes 1,817 metres in eight drillholes, drilled in 2025 and 2,807 metres in 20 drillholes drilled earlier in 2026 (shown in blue in Figure 2). In total, 6,620 metres in 38 drillholes have been completed in the Zavitz gold zone, while New Break has completed a total of 5,372 metres in 32 drillholes of our planned 2026, 10,000 metre drilling program.

Figure 2 - Zavitz Gold Zone - Surface Traces of 2025 and 2026 Drillholes.

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The first four holes in the summer drilling program (NBR-26-23, 24, 25 and 26) were drilled as short infill holes to test the upper portion of the Zavitz gold zone and totaled 352 metres. As expected, the gold intersections are generally narrower than those encountered deeper in the system. However, gold mineralization was encountered only 7.0 metres from surface in drillhole NBR-26-23, yielding 0.80 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, with some smaller intervals of higher-grade gold mineralization encountered between 50.0 to 70.0 metres from surface, including 3.78 g/t Au over 2.7 metres in NBR-26-24 and 14.20 g/t Au of 0.5 metres in NBR-26-25.

The next six drillholes (NBR-26-27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and 32) totaling 1,644 metres, were designed to test the Zavitz zone northeast of two of the winter drilling collar locations, down to vertical depths of approximately 275 metres. Drillholes NBR-26-27, 28 and 29 were collared northeast of the collar for drillholes NBR-26-06, 07 and 08, while drillholes NBR-26-30, 31 and 32 were collared to the northeast of the collar for drillholes NBR-26-03, 04 and 05.

Results from the new holes drilled on the Section B to B1 (NBR-26-06, 07, 08 section) have yielded the best grade-width composites to date, with NBR-26-27 returning 5.28 g/t Au over 11.2 metres from 160.3 to 171.5 metres and NBR-26-28 returning 3.95 g/t Au over 14.0 metres from 150.0 to 164.0 metres. New Break is still awaiting assays from NBR-26-29, the deepest of the three holes. These results validate the previous hypothesis that grade-widths improve as the section gets deeper.

Figure 3 depicts the assay results and lithologies on Section B to B1, which incorporates drillholes NBR-26-06, 07, 08, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, with assays pending for NBR-26-29. Gold mineralization in the drilling to date has appeared to be strongest in the hematite altered mafic volcanics, however, drillhole NBR-26-28 begins to exhibit the potential for the Zavitz gold zone to migrate into the syenite as the system is tested further to the southeast.

Figure 3 - Zavitz Gold Zone - Section B to B1 (Drillholes NBR-26-06, 07, 08, 25-29).

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Figure 4 depicts the assay results and lithologies on Section A to A1, which incorporates drillholes NBR-26-03, 04, 05, 23, 24, 30, 31 and 32, with assays pending for NBR-26-30, 31 and 32.

Figure 4 - Zavitz Gold Zone - Section A to A1 (Drillholes NBR-26-03, 04, 05, 23, 24, 30, 31, 32).

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Plan for Remainder of 2026 Moray Drilling

Drilling is expected to resume in early September 2026, following a planned shutdown to allow a break for the drill crews, during which time the Company expects to receive assay results from the remaining four completed drillholes NBR-26-29, 30, 31 and 32.

For the balance of 2026, further planned drilling in the Zavitz gold zone is expected to move to the southeast, focusing on the down dip extensions of sections NBR-26-09, 10, 11 and NBR-26-12, with collars located northeast of these drillholes. These drillholes will provide a better understanding of gold mineralization at and along the syenite contact to the southeast.

The Company will also test other high-priority target areas identified from the 55.7 line-km gradient IP survey completed from October to December 2024, that are logistically more difficult and more expensive to test in the winter. Michael Farrant, President of New Break commented, "With successful drilling ongoing in the Zavitz gold zone, we are excited to test other prospective target areas that have never been drilled. Success at any of these target areas would immediately expand the overall potential of the Moray property."

Technical Content and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hubacheck certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. New Break conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

QA/QC Procedures

QA/QC procedures were executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. All drill core was sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment and the other half retained for future verification. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is BQTK size and sample intervals range from 0.5 metres to 1.0 metres in length. Commercially prepared certified reference material ("CRM") standards and blanks were inserted with each shipment at a rate of 1 QAQC sample in every 12 core samples. Samples from New Break's 2026 Moray drilling program were analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified, by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying greater than 10 g/t Au was re-assayed with fire assay gravimetric analysis.

Grade composite intervals over core lengths are calculated using a weighted average grade with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Up to 2.0 m of internal dilution (consecutive interval below cut-off grade) are included within specific geologic domains and alteration assemblages. The composites are constrained geologically by metasomatic alteration processes sourcing from the Fiset syenite intrusion and contact mafic volcanic rocks. Elevated gold values are coincident with hematite, silica, sericite and pyrite mineralization within structurally prepared brecciated corridors flanking the intrusion. Intervals are not true widths and no top cutting has been applied to the higher gold values.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol (CSE: NBRK), in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol (OTCQB: NBRKF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol (FSE: O91).

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CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

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Source: New Break Resources Ltd.