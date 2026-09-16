Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) (OTCQB: NBRKF) (FSE: O91) ("New Break" or the "Company") has received results from the last four holes of a ten-hole, 1,996 metre summer drilling program in the Zavitz gold zone at the Company's 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray"). In total, New Break has completed 5,372 metres of drilling in 32 drillholes in 2026. Moray is located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

Select results from the final four of ten holes drilled in the summer drilling program are presented below in Table 1, while drillhole collar locations are detailed in Table 2 in Appendix A.

Table 1 - Moray Summer 2026 Final Drill Results

Hole ID Length

(m) From

(m) To

(m) Width (1)

(m) Au Grade (2)

(g/t) NBR-26-29 322.0 77.3 78.8 1.5 0.42 and

138.0 139.1 1.1 0.38 and

162.5 173.3 10.8 (3) 1.61 and

227.4 229.0 1.6 1.21 and

231.5 232.1 0.6 1.72 NBR-26-30 250.0 37.0 38.0 1.0 0.30 and

102.8 103.5 0.7 0.60 and

121.5 122.5 1.0 0.36 and

124.5 125.5 1.0 0.33 and

128.5 129.0 0.5 0.90 and

131.0 132.0 1.0 0.36 and

169.8 174.0 4.2 2.65 and

178.0 179.5 1.5 0.77 and

183.5 186.6 3.1 1.22 and

190.0 190.5 0.5 1.06 and

191.5 192.5 1.0 1.48 and

196.0 200.5 4.5 2.53 and

203.5 204.0 0.5 2.15 and

206.5 212.0 5.5 1.57 NBR-26-31 274.0 169.0 170.5 1.5 0.37 and

184.5 186.0 1.5 0.51 and

197.0 200.0 3.0 0.94 and

201.5 202.0 0.5 0.50 and

203.5 210.0 6.5 (3) 3.12 NBR-26-32 352.0 73.5 74.0 0.5 0.44 and

174.0 174.6 0.6 0.52 and

194.0 195.0 1.0 0.66 and

199.8 203.3 3.5 2.29 and

227.3 228.0 0.7 0.97

(1)Intervals are drill intersections and do not necessarily represent true widths.

(2)All intervals are presented using a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au and internal dilution of no more than 1.0 metres at grades less than 0.3 g/t Au and assays are not capped (see QA/QC Procedures).

(3)Drill core photos shown in Appendix B.

Figure 1 - Newly Reported Drillholes NBR-26-29, 30

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Figure 2 - Newly Reported Drillholes NBR-26-30, 31, 32

Note: The bottom of NBR-26-30 deviated southeast and is represented in both sections.

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Figure 1: Section B-B1 incorporates drillholes NBR-26-06, 07, 08, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and part of 30. Gold mineralization extends southeast into the syenite as exhibited in NBR-26-29. NBR-26-30 is identified in both sections A-A1 and B-B1 as the drillhole was collared along section A-A1 but deviated southeast, intersecting gold mineralization in the mafic volcanics in section B-B1.

Figure 2: A-A1 incorporates drillholes NBR-26-03, 04, 05, 23, 24, 30, 31 and 32. NBR-26-31 exhibits gold mineralization both within the syenite (at the contact) and within a "flow breccia" within the hematite altered mafic volcanic at the contact. NBR-26-32 is typified by blocky faulted ground with lamprophyre dykes and gold mineralization in the hematite altered mafic volcanics in a brecciated quartz vein with angular syenitic fragments.

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break commented, "Ongoing drilling this summer in the Zavitz gold zone continues to deliver significant gold values, with gold mineralization intercepted in every drillhole. As depicted in Figures 1 and 2, gold mineralization has been encountered predominantly within the mafic volcanics. Importantly, drillholes NR-26-29 and NR-26-32, the deepest drilled to date, demonstrate that gold mineralization extends into the syenite to the southeast at the contact with the mafic volcanics."

He further noted, "The intrusive-mafic volcanic contact in the Zavitz gold zone has a distinctive magnetic high. This could be reflective of the higher proportion of iron in these mafic volcanics, which is associated with the higher gold values. This same magnetic and IP signature has been identified elsewhere in areas also believed to be along the intrusive-mafic volcanic contact. Drilling these never before tested targets with the goal of identifying gold mineralization similar to that encountered in the Zavitz zone represents the potential for significantly expanding the Moray gold discovery. There is also the belief that the Zavitz zone could represent the first of a series of stacked mineralized gold zones, which would point to the potential for a much larger gold system at depth. We plan to test this through deeper drilling directly into the Zavitz zone."

About the Moray Gold Project

The Moray property is located in the heart of the Ontario Abitibi greenstone belt, 49 km southeast of Timmins surrounded by a number of significant gold producing companies and existing mills (see Figure 3). The Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc., with its 8,000 tonne per day mill is the closest and within a short trucking distance of approximately 45 km by road from Moray.

The understanding of gold mineralization at Moray continues to evolve with each round of drilling. The occurrence of gold mineralization extending into the syenite to the southeast of the Zavitz zone and in the deepest drillholes is noteworthy given the presence of syenite-hosted mineralization at Young-Davidison. More recent examination of the drill core also suggests that the gold mineralization discovered to date may resemble an intrusion related style of deposit like Agnico Eagle's Upper Beaver gold deposit east of Kirkland Lake, as opposed to a structurally hosted gold system. Both Young-Davidson and Upper Beaver host multi-million ounce gold deposits.

Figure 3 - Moray Location Map: Surrounding Gold Producers and Upper Beaver Gold Project

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Technical Content and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hubacheck certifies that this news release fairly and accurately reflects the technical information and data presented. New Break conducts its exploration activities in accordance with CIM Best Practices Guidelines.

QA/QC Procedures

QA/QC procedures were executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. All drill core was sawn in half with one half of the core prepared for shipment and the other half retained for future verification. All core is under watch from the drill site to the core processing facility. Drill core is BQTK size and sample intervals range from 0.5 metres to 1.0 metres in length. Commercially prepared certified reference material ("CRM") standards and blanks were inserted with each shipment at a rate of 1 QAQC sample in every 12 core samples. Samples from New Break's 2026 Moray drilling program were analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified, by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying greater than 10.0 g/t Au was re-assayed with fire assay gravimetric analysis.

Grade composite intervals over core lengths are calculated using a weighted average grade with a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t Au. Up to 1.0 m of internal dilution (consecutive interval below cut-off grade) are included within specific geologic domains and alteration assemblages, except as otherwise noted. The composites are constrained geologically by metasomatic alteration processes sourcing from the Fiset syenite intrusion and contact mafic volcanic rocks. Elevated gold values are coincident with hematite, silica, sericite and pyrite mineralization within structurally prepared brecciated corridors flanking the intrusion. Intervals are not true widths and no top cutting has been applied to the higher gold values.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km southeast of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders are also leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, Canada, through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project and ownership of 6.0 million shares of Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX). The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca.

New Break trades in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol (CSE: NBRK), in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market (www.otcmarkets.com) under the symbol (OTCQB: NBRKF) and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (www.live.deutsche-boerse.com) under the symbol (FSE: O91).

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No stock exchange, regulation securities provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, grants of equity-based compensation, renouncement of flow-through exploration expenses, property agreements, timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, an inability to predict and counteract the effects global events on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains etc. Forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions and therefore involves inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise any forward-looking information, except as may be required by law. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Filings"), such Filings available upon request.

Appendix A - Drillhole Data and Locations

Table 2 - Moray Summer 2026 Drillhole Collar Locations

Hole ID Length

(m) UTM

Easting UTM

Northing UTM

Elevation Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) NBR-26-29 322.0 492703 5320285 363 220 -70 NBR-26-30 250.0 492708 5320329 363 220 -47 NBR-26-31 274.0 492708 5320329 363 220 -60 NBR-26-32 352.0 492708 5320329 363 220 -70 Total 1,198.0









Coordinates are reported in UTM Zone 17 North, with units in metres.

Figure 4 - Zavitz Gold Zone - Surface Traces of 2025 and 2026 Drillholes.

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All of the drilling at Moray has been completed by Enviro North Exploration Inc. out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario. Drilling in the Zavitz gold zone is shown in figure 4, with the 1,996 metres in 10 holes drilled this summer depicted in red, the 2,807 metres in 20 holes drilled from January to April 2026 shown in blue and the 1,817 metres in 8 holes drilled in 2025 shown in black. In total, 6,620 metres in 38 drillholes have been completed in the Zavitz gold zone, while New Break has completed a total of 5,372 metres in 32 drillholes of our planned 2026, 10,000 metre drilling program.

Appendix B - Drill Core Photos From NBR-26-29 and NBR-26-31





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