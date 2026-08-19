Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), the market leader in hemp extract wellness products, today announced the launch of Route CBD, a multi-city advocacy initiative designed to create access and raise awareness of the growing crisis facing Californians who have lost access to trusted full spectrum hemp CBD products.





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Beginning August 11 and continuing through September 10, the Route CBD pop-up truck will travel to communities along the California-Nevada border, creating opportunities for consumers to share their stories, learn more about evolving hemp regulations, engage in advocacy efforts, and legally access Charlotte's Web full spectrum hemp CBD products.

The initiative comes amid significant changes to California's hemp regulatory landscape. On July 1, 2026, California enacted SB 378 and AB 8, which, together with emergency regulations previously issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, eliminated access to full spectrum hemp products. As a result, many consumers, families, caregivers, veterans, seniors, and others have lost access to trusted products they have used for years.

For Charlotte's Web, the issue is deeply personal. The Company was founded in a family's search for a solution that could help their daughter, Charlotte, and has spent more than a decade advancing consumer education, scientific research, product quality, and responsible hemp policy. Route CBD reflects that same mission: ensuring consumers have access to safe, tested, full-spectrum hemp products and that their voices remain part of the public policy conversation.

"Route CBD is about showing up for the people who depend on these products," said Mindy Garrison, Chief Commercial Officer. "Advocacy is woven into the DNA of Charlotte's Web. Our company began with one family's determination to help their daughter and grew into a movement. For more than a decade, we've heard powerful stories from people whose lives have been meaningfully improved by full-spectrum hemp CBD. Today, many Californians have been left without practical access to those products. On the very first day on Route CBD, our team met a family who drove three hours across state lines to obtain products for their daughter. Experiences like theirs remind us that this is not about convenience; it's about quality of life. Route CBD is our commitment to standing alongside those people and ensuring their voices are heard."

Charlotte's Web remains concerned that if Congress does not align before the November 12, 2026, effective date of the impending federal hemp ban, the resulting restrictions on lawful hemp-derived cannabinoid products could trigger nationwide market disruption and consumer access challenges similar to those now unfolding in California. As lawmakers continue to debate the future of hemp-derived products, millions of consumers nationwide are closely watching the outcome.

"Science, quality, and real-world consumer experiences should guide policy decisions," added Bill Morachnick, CEO. "The people most affected by these regulations deserve a seat at the table, and lawmakers need to know the difference between therapeutic products versus intoxicating, synthetic ones. Route CBD is helping elevate those voices and ensure policymakers understand the consequences of removing safe, tested products they depend on."

Route CBD Tour Schedule

The schedule of dates and locations are below. Visit Route CBD webpage for the most up-to-date information on exact locations and times.

Location Dates Las Vegas, NV August 10-15 Reno, NV August 17-22 Sparks, NV August 23-28 Incline Village, NV August 29-September 1 Stateline, NV September 2-5 Las Vegas, NV September 7-10

People can learn more, find tour details, share their stories, and participate in advocacy efforts by visiting the Route CBD webpage.

Follow the tour on Instagram and Facebook to get daily updates and connect with the tour team.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310375

Source: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.