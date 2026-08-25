Louisville, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 25, 2026) - Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF), a market leader in hemp wellness, and Edibles.com, a premier retailer and online marketplace, announced a strategic partnership to expand consumer access to trusted hemp wellness products. The partnership also signals a growing alignment in the hemp industry as a potential hemp ban approaches in November.

Beyond the commercial engagement, the companies are jointly urging Congress to act before the November 12, 2026, deadline by redefining non-intoxicating hemp or extending the pending recriminalization measures set to take effect this fall. The request comes as momentum builds in Washington around bipartisan efforts to secure an extension while lawmakers negotiate federal standards for hemp-derived products.

Most recently, on Aug. 8, the U.S. Senate passed a Continuing Resolution (CR) that includes a 30-day extension allowing the sale of naturally derived hemp products through December 11, 2026. If approved by the House and signed by the President, the measure would provide Congress with additional time to finalize a targeted framework and ultimately a comprehensive regulatory solution for hemp-derived products.

Until then, consumers can now shop a curated selection of Charlotte's Web's best-selling products through the Edibles.com marketplace and at its flagship retail location in Atlanta. The assortment includes hemp extract products designed to support sleep, focus, and everyday wellness, along with functional mushroom offerings formulated to help maintain focus, manage stress, and support energy, as well as a topical cream for targeted relief.

More than a marketplace launch, the partnership reflects a broader evolution within the hemp industry. Responsible operators are increasingly aligned around the belief that consumer protection, product quality, regulatory clarity, and continued access can coexist for ingestible and topical products. Consumer demand continues to underscore the importance of passing commonsense legislation.

According to Brightfield Group, 93.8% of CBD consumers use hemp products to support more than one health need, while 57.8% regularly use full-spectrum hemp products as part of their wellness routines. Pain management, sleep support, emotional well-being, and stress management remain among the leading reasons consumers turn to non-intoxicating hemp wellness products.

Both Charlotte's Web and Edibles.com have built their businesses around a simple principle: health, not high. Together, the companies are demonstrating what a responsible hemp marketplace can look like, one grounded in transparency, compliance, safety, and consumer trust.

"The conversation has evolved," said Thomas Winstanley, president of Edibles.com. "The industry is no longer debating whether guardrails are needed. We're helping define what those guardrails should look like. Consumer safety, product quality, accountability, and access can coexist. For years, the industry has promoted self-regulation, and now those conversations are being had in earnest. Congress is faced with a choice that impacts an American-made industry that reaches people across the country, including farmers, veterans, older adults, entrepreneurs, and everyday consumers."

Founded on a commitment to quality, compliance, and transparency, Edibles.com has built its marketplace around trusted brands and standards that reflect the future they want to see for consumer protections. Adding Charlotte's Web products to the marketplace brings together two companies committed to advancing the industry's next chapter through responsible leadership and higher standards.

"This partnership is more than a business deal. It's a signal of where the American hemp industry is headed," said Bill Morachnick, Chief Executive Officer of Charlotte's Web. "Our customers are parents, professionals, caregivers, and active adults seeking trusted wellness options, not intoxication. For too long, responsible companies and consumers have paid the price for a market without clear rules. We're now witnessing a fundamental shift toward higher standards and greater accountability. Charlotte's Web's presence on Edibles.com proves that the future of hemp will be built by reputable brands, not regulatory gray areas. We urge Congress to seize the opportunity to bring transparency and pragmatism to the industry while preserving safe access for everyday Americans for generations to come."

Together, Charlotte's Web and Edibles.com are urging the House of Representatives to vote in favor of extending the November ban when Congress returns to the Capital in September. This will allow lawmakers time to redefine non-intoxicating therapeutic hemp products and turn bipartisan progress into lasting policy that protects consumers, rewards responsible operators, and provides long-term certainty for the hemp industry.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is a botanical wellness innovation company and a market leader in hemp extract wellness that includes Charlotte's Web whole-plant full-spectrum CBD extracts as well as broad-spectrum CBD and cannabinoid isolates. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBN, CBC, CBG, THC, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. Charlotte's Web product categories include CBD oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD gummies (sleep, calming, exercise recovery, immunity), CBN gummies, hemp-derived THC microdose gummies, functional mushroom gummies, CBD capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as CBD pet products for dogs. Through its substantially vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency with analytic testing from soil to shelf for quality assurance. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to retailers and healthcare practitioners throughout the U.S.A. and are available online through the Company's website at www.charlottesweb.com.

Shares of Charlotte's Web trade on the TSX under the symbol "CWEB" and are quoted in U.S. Dollars in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol "CWBHF". Subscribe to Charlotte's Web investor news.

About Edibles.com

Edibles.com is a first-of-its-kind, wellness-driven online marketplace delivering the nation's leading THC brands directly to your door. Designed around efficacy and outcomes, the platform offers high-quality products for every type of consumer-seamlessly integrating e-commerce, industry-leading logistics, and an expanding retail presence. By building a trusted ecosystem for plant-based wellness, Edibles.com is redefining accessibility and convenience in the hemp-THC space. Learn more at www.Edibles.com.

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Source: Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc.