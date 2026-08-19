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WKN: A2QLRE | ISIN: US62955J1034 | Ticker-Symbol: NO8
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 11:36
18,400 Euro
+1,10 % +0,200
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
NOV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,50019,00014:31
17,80018,40014:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.08.2026 12:36 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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NOV Inc.: NOV Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on September 25, 2026 to each stockholder of record on September 11, 2026.

About NOV
NOV delivers technology-driven solutions to empower the global energy industry. For more than 160 years, NOV has pioneered innovations that enable its customers to safely and efficiently produce abundant energy while minimizing environmental impact. NOV powers the industry that powers the world.

Cautionary Statement for the Purpose of the "Safe Harbor" Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature are intended to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and may involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from the actual future events or results. Readers are referred to documents filed by NOV with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K, which identify significant risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the statements, except as may be required by law.

Visit www.nov.com for more information.

Source: NOV Inc.

CONTACT:
Amie D'Ambrosio
Director, Investor Relations
(713) 375-3826
amie.dambrosio@nov.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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