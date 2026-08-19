

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (2778.HK) on Wednesday reported softer first-half results as rental income eased, though the trust returned to profit after a heavy loss a year earlier.



For the six months ended June 30, profit after distribution to unitholders came in at HK$157.81 million or HK$0.09 per share, compared with loss of HK$2.07 billion or HK$0.27 per share in the same period of 2025.



The turnaround was aided by a HK$195.89 million increase in the fair value of investment properties, compared with a HK$2.03 billion decrease a year earlier.



Meanwhile, total revenue fell to HK$1.09 billion from HK$1.16 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Champion REIT said that despite signs of recovery in retail sales and stabilisation of Central office rents, rental income and distributions for 2026 are expected to remain under pressure, reflecting the carry-over effect of negative rental reversions.



On the HKSE, shares of Champion REIT closed Wednesday's trading 1.72 percent lower at HK$2.280.



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