Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - CDN Maverick Capital Corp. (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (FSE: 338B) ("Maverick" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its investor communications and market awareness program as the Company enters its next phase of exploration and corporate development, led by its substantial land position in Québec's James Bay region and its strategically located Rainbow Canyon Gold Project.

The initiative is designed to broaden Maverick's visibility within the investment community and to provide shareholders, brokers, analysts, and prospective investors with more frequent and accessible information about the Company's exploration activities, technical developments, strategic investments, and broader asset-generation model.

The program will include digital communications, investor-focused educational content, corporate and project videos, technical and geological materials, social media communications, direct investor updates, management commentary and broader distribution of Company developments.

Supporting the initiative, Maverick has launched a completely redesigned corporate website at CDNMaverick.com, creating a central digital platform for the Company's projects, technical information, corporate materials and growing library of investor content.

Sandy MacDougall, Executive Chairman of Maverick, commented:

"Maverick has reached an important stage in its development. We have assembled a substantial position in James Bay, advanced Nottaway to a drill-ready stage, identified multiple drill-ready targets at Rainbow Canyon and built a broader investment portfolio that gives us several ways to create value. Our unique approach is what will ultimately maximize value for shareholders. Very few companies out there employ this multi-faceted strategy, and to-date we are severely undervalued. We want investors to have a clear understanding of what we are building and what distinguishes Maverick from other junior mining companies."

Maverick Ready to Drill James Bay

A major focus for Maverick is the Company's James Bay exploration project in Québec, where it controls approximately 56,947.85 hectares across 1,046 active mineral claims encompassing the Nottaway, Chabinoche and Poncheville claim groups. This Project is proximal to Q2 Metals and the Cisco Lithium Project; currently the fourth-largest spodumene lithium deposit by tonnage globally1.

Within the broader James Bay portfolio, the 100%-owned Nottaway Property represents the Company's immediate focus and is drill-ready. An independent NI 43-101 technical report outlines a staged exploration program incorporating additional technical work and approximately 2,700 metres of recommended drilling. Two phases of drilling have been planned and will commence in the near future,

Rainbow Canyon High-Priority Targets

Maverick's Rainbow Canyon Project represents a compelling exploration opportunity, strategically positioned in a highly prospective mineralized district proximal to both a tungsten mine and the historic Olinghouse Gold Mine.

The Company has completed comprehensive geophysical surveys and interpretation across the Rainbow Canyon claims, generating multiple high-priority targets that warrant immediate follow-up exploration and demonstrate strong potential for drill testing. The integration of the geophysical data has significantly advanced the geological understanding of the project and provided a focused framework for exploration, positioning Rainbow Canyon as a drill-ready project with multiple compelling targets.

With its strategic location, completed technical work, and clearly defined high-priority targets, Rainbow Canyon provides Maverick with an opportunity to advance a potentially significant mineral exploration asset while maintaining meaningful exposure to further discovery.

Long-term Strategy & Building a Value-Based Portfolio

While James Bay and Rainbow Canyon represent Maverick's principal exploration focus, the Company's strategy extends beyond the advancement of any single property.

Maverick seeks to identify prospective mineral opportunities, strengthen its technical foundations and selectively advance the assets it believes offer the greatest potential for value creation.

As projects mature, the Company maintains flexibility over how that value is realized. Depending on the opportunity, this may include continued exploration, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing economic exposure where appropriate.

This approach allows Maverick to deploy capital selectively while maintaining exposure to opportunities at different stages of the mineral exploration lifecycle.

MacDougall continued:

"We don't look at Maverick as a one-project company. Our long-term strategy is to continue to source and acquire valuable assets; to improve them through disciplined technical work and then determine the best way to create value from each asset. While, James Bay is our short-term focus, the broader strategy is about continually building and advancing opportunities while maintaining the flexibility to create value in various ways, ultimately maximizing benefit to the shareholders."

Expanding Maverick's Investor Reach

Maverick's enhanced communications program is intended to reach a broader cross-section of the capital markets and build greater awareness of the Company as its exploration and corporate strategy advances.

The program will include:

Expanded digital and social media communications;

Investor-focused video and multimedia content;

Project and geological education;

Regular corporate and exploration updates;

Broader distribution of Company news and developments;

Updated investor presentations and corporate materials;

Direct investor communications; and

Management commentary and corporate interviews

The Company has already begun developing and releasing new investor-focused content, with additional project, technical and corporate material planned as the program expands.

The objective is not simply to increase the frequency of communications, but to provide investors with greater context around the Company's assets, technical work and overall approach to creating value.

Maverick's New Platform

Supporting this next phase is the launch of Maverick's newly redesigned corporate website at CDNMaverick.com.

The website has been rebuilt to provide investors with a clearer and more comprehensive view of the Company and brings together project information and maps, technical materials, corporate and exploration news, the Company's broader mineral portfolio, investor presentations, management information and multimedia content within a single platform.

The website will also serve as the central destination for Maverick's growing library of investor-focused content as the Company's communications program expands.

Investors will be able to follow technical and corporate developments, access project materials and register to receive future Company updates directly.

MacDougall concluded:

"We have spent a considerable amount of time building the portfolio and sharpening our focus. Now we want more investors following what comes next. There is important work ahead of us, opportunities elsewhere in the portfolio and a clear strategy for how we intend to build value from those assets. The new website and communications program give us a much stronger platform to bring that entire story to the market."

1 Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets Research Report - April 21, 2026

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. McMillan is an independent consultant to the Company.

About CDN Maverick Capital Corp.

CDN Maverick Capital Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on creating value through the acquisition, advancement and strategic monetization of highly prospective mineral assets. The Company employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to identifying opportunities, deploying capital and advancing projects through targeted technical work and modern exploration techniques. As assets mature and value is created, CDN Maverick enhances shareholder value through strategic partnerships, joint ventures, transactions or dispositions, while retaining ongoing exposure where appropriate through equity interests, warrants, carried interests or other economic participation. Through this asset-generation model, the Company aims to continuously identify, develop and monetize opportunities while building long-term shareholder value.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, statements regarding future investor communications initiatives, planned exploration activities, drilling programs, future technical work, corporate development activities, potential partnerships or transactions, and the advancement of the Company's mineral properties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, among others, the availability of financing, changes in commodity prices, exploration results, regulatory approvals, operational risks, market conditions and general economic factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates and opinions as of the date they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310407

Source: CDN Maverick Capital Corp.