Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an aggressive geophysical survey at its Thompson Knolls porphyry-skarn discovery is currently underway. The contractor, Zonge International, Inc. ("Zonge"), based in Reno, Nevada, initiated systematic ground-induced polarization ("IP") and magnetotellurics ("MT") surveys. Zonge's field crew is on the ground laying out lines for these surveys (see Figure). BCM has contracted Zonge to provide all IP/MT data acquisition services, 2D inversions, and preparation of an IP/MT data acquisition and processing report along with interpretations. The survey is expected to be completed in about 11 days, provided favorable weather conditions prevail at the project site.

Figure. Layout of geophysical lines for Zonge survey at Thompson Knolls with main project access road and water reservoir highlighted

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Dr. Sergei Diakov, President and CEO of BCM Resources, commented: "Given our excitement around the long mineralized intercept in hole TK20, we are extremely happy to conduct these geophysical surveys that will help us better understand the subsurface expression of this large porphyry-skarn complex. We are also glad that drilling of hole TK21 is now underway. This hole tests the western extension of the mineralizing system."

Recent flooding in the area created challenges, slowing drilling for a few days due to limited access to the project. Significant precipitation in the area caused overflow from the water reservoir at the project entrance, and a short segment of the main project access Road 1700 was partially flooded. Drillers' efforts lowered the reservoir water level significantly, exposing the original road track and enabling the resumption of heavy shipments to the project site. Drillers have been using several acceptable detour routes identified by the BLM for us, allowing drilling operations to continue while the desert dries out.

TK21 is currently advancing through fanglomerate cover rocks, with an anticipated depth to bedrock of about 1,600 ft (488 m). The Company plans to continue this hole to at least 4,000 ft (1,219 m) to test the vertical extent of the mineralizing system adequately.

Meanwhile, core sawing of the recently completed hole TK20 is accelerating with the addition of a second core-cutting shift. The remainder of this hole is expected to be delivered to the laboratory within the next few weeks.

Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

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Source: BCM Resources Corp.