Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to provide Notice of the accelerated expiry date of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company on February 10, 2026.

On February 10, 2026, in connection with a private placement financing completed as part of its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company issued 35,900,000 Warrants entitling the holders thereof (each, a "Warrant Holder") to purchase fully paid and non-assessable common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per Common Share until February 10, 2027, (the "Expiry Date"), subject to the Accelerated Expiry Date (as defined herein). Pursuant to the terms of the Warrant, if after four months and one day from the closing, and the closing share price on the TSX Venture Exchange is $0.45 or higher for 20 consecutive trading days, the Issuer will be entitled to Accelerate the Expiration of the warrants to the date that is 30 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration clause.

The Company hereby advises that the acceleration trigger has been met. Specifically, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture has equaled or exceeded CAD $0.45 for the period of 20 consecutive trading days ending on September 8, 2026. Accordingly, the Company hereby accelerates the Expiry Date of the Warrants. The Accelerated Expiry Date shall be October 23, 2026 (being 30 business days following the date of this notice). All Warrants that remain unexercised after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and become void and of no further force or effect.

When all 35,900,000 Warrants are exercised for 35,900,000 Common Shares, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately CAD $10,770,000 upon payment of the exercise thereof. This Company plans to use the proceeds to pursue aggressive exploration at its Thompson Knolls porphyry-skarn discovery.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in BC and Utah. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM RESOURCES CORP.

"Dale McClanaghan"

Chief Finance Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements :

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313538