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WKN: A0CBDJ | ISIN: KYG8167W1380 | Ticker-Symbol: SMZ1
Tradegate
19.08.26 | 12:56
0,519 Euro
+3,08 % +0,016
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Hong Kong 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5190,53813:54
0,5190,53813:55
PR Newswire
19.08.2026 13:42 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited Unveils New Global Brand, SBP Group, to Accelerate International Expansion

HONG KONG, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 01177), a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company in China, announced the launch of its new global brand, SBP Group, during its interim results meeting. SBP stands for Science, Breakthroughs and Patients: Science is where the company starts; breakthroughs are what it pursues; patients are why it does what it does. This philosophy aligns with the Company's mission, "Science for a Healthier World."

The unified identity reflects the Company's strategic evolution from a leading domestic biopharmaceutical company into a global innovator. This transformation is advancing on two fronts: product globalization, by building a global pipeline of innovative assets through in-house R&D and acquisition; and business globalization, through global partnerships and direct commercial expansion in key international markets. Supported by continued investment in global talent, organizational capabilities and infrastructure, the Company aims to bring innovative medicines to more patients worldwide.

"2026 marks the first year of executing our globalization strategy, and we have made strong progress," said Ms. Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board. "SBP Group is committed to working with global partners to accelerate the global development and availability of innovative medicines from China and bring cutting-edge therapies from around the world to China. Leveraging our AI-driven, fully integrated R&D platform, we aim to advance breakthroughs at the frontiers of science, with the ultimate goal of benefiting more patients and improving human health."

To date, the Company has completed four out-licensing transactions with MNCs, with aggregate upfront payments exceeding US$1 billion and a total potential deal value of more than US$7 billion, alongside over 30 M&A, licensing and strategic partnership transaction. 2026 key transactions include (i) the exclusive licensing to Sanofi of rovadicitinib, a first-in-class dual JAK/ROCK inhibitor, in a transaction valued at up to US$1.53 billion; and (ii) the exclusive licensing to AstraZeneca of TQC3721, an inhaled PDE3/4 inhibitor for COPD, in a transaction valued at up to US$1.9 billion.

About SBP Group

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (HKEX: 01177), referred to herein as "SBP Group", is a leading innovation-driven pharmaceutical company in China. The Company has end-to-end capabilities across full value chain, including R&D, manufacturing and commercialization. Its product portfolio covers a wide range of biologics and small molecule drugs, with a strong leadership position across four core therapeutic areas: oncology, liver/cardiometabolic diseases, respiratory/autoimmune diseases, and surgery/analgesia.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sino-biopharmaceutical-limited-unveils-new-global-brand-sbp-group-to-accelerate-international-expansion-302855206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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