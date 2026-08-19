

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has announced a temporary halt to new tariffs on a number of Canadian goods ahead of the two neighbors signing a trade deal.



'I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!' President Donald Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday.



'The great Keystone XL Pipeline, long ago killed by Sleepy Joe Biden, may be awoken from the grave,' he added, referring to the revival of the oil pipeline, which would connect Alberta to the United States with a daily flow of 830,000 barrels of oil.



Responding to this, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer wrote on X, 'Congratulations Mr. President. The deal will include comprehensive market access for all American goods, economic security commitments, digital trade alignment, and many important provisions that will continue to protect our market and American workers, along with our Canadian partners.'



The U.S. and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have reportedly reached a tentative framework agreement. Negotiators are currently utilizing the 72-hour window to finalize the legal text and documentation.



Last month, Trump signed three Proclamations pursuant to Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on approximately $20 billion worth of Canadian products, including wine, dairy, cement, clothing and hockey equipment.



Trump said he imposed the heavy tariff in retaliation for what he called 'Canada's discriminatory treatment of American products' such as cars, dairy and alcohol.



The tariffs, designed to offset the burden and disadvantage on U.S. commerce from Canada's discrimination, were set to take effect on Wednesday.



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