

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.520 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $1.243 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The TJX Companies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $15.180 billion from $14.401 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.520 Bln. vs. $1.243 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.36 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $15.180 Bln vs. $14.401 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.30 To $ 1.32 Next quarter revenue guidance: 2 To 3 Full year EPS guidance: $ 5.15 To $ 5.20 Full year revenue guidance: 3 % To 4 %



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News