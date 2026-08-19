Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Cebrace Cristal Plano Ltda. ("Cebrace"), Brazil's leading float glass manufacturer, to evaluate a strategic commercial partnership supporting the development of Homerun's Solar Glass Manufacturing Facility in Bahia, Brazil.

Cebrace is a joint venture between Saint-Gobain and NSG Group, two of the world's largest float glass manufacturers, and has been at the forefront of Brazil's glass industry for more than four decades.

The MOU establishes an exclusive framework for both companies to jointly evaluate a potential commercial relationship whereby Cebrace would;

Supply solar module back glass to be integrated into Homerun's solar solutions Provide strategic advisory toward the development, implementation and operation of Homerun's proposed solar glass manufacturing facility in Brazil.

The MOU contains customary confidentiality and exclusivity provisions while the parties complete their evaluations. Any commercial relationship remains subject to satisfactory due diligence and execution of definitive agreements.

THE ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF FRONT GLASS CAPACITY EXPANSION

Homerun's previously announced bankable feasibility study (see news release dated May 12, 2026) contemplates a manufacturing configuration comprising two front glass production lines, one back glass production line and one hybrid production line. Should the evaluation process under this MOU result in definitive commercial agreements, Homerun would have the opportunity to reconfigure the solar glass manufacturing facility to three front glass production lines and one hybrid line.

Front glass represents the highest-value and highest-margin product within the planned production from the solar glass manufacturing facility. Increasing front glass production capacity provides an opportunity to further enhance the already robust economics outlined in Homerun's Bankable Feasibility Study, with Cebrace supplying the back glass into the Homerun solar glass solutions.

"This MOU represents much more than an obvious economically beneficial supply relationship," said Brian Leeners, Chief Executive Officer of Homerun Resources. "It is an opportunity to combine Homerun's unique high-purity silica resources with the decades of technical expertise, operating experience and industrial leadership of Brazil's largest float glass manufacturer. The willingness of Cebrace to evaluate a strategic supply relationship with Homerun is a meaningful validation of our strategic vision. As we systematically advance financing, engineering, permitting, government and commercial partnerships, we continue to execute on risk reduction while strengthening the long-term competitiveness of our vertically integrated Solar Glass Platform with strong local supply chain alignment and exceptional technical depth. We look forward to the culmination of the MOU process in a successful commercial partnership."

STRATEGIC RATIONALE

The Company has continuously highlighted the strategic rationale behind its planned solar glass manufacturing initiative within Brazil's large and growing solar market opportunity.

This MOU reflects a shared interest between the parties in strengthening Brazil's domestic solar manufacturing capabilities through the development of Homerun's high-purity silica resources into solar glass solutions leveraging Cebrace's established manufacturing capacity, technical expertise and lead position in the production and distribution of glass solutions in Brazil.

The evaluation phase under the MOU will include technical aspects, manufacturing optimization, logistics planning, commercial supply arrangements and operational assessments.

This MOU represents another milestone in Homerun's overall strategy of systematically derisking its solar glass project through the application of its best-in-class silica feedstock, government and industrial partnerships, creative financing initiatives and strategic supply-chain integration.

RECENT MILESTONES INCLUDE:

Completion of the solar glass manufacturing project's bankable feasibility study.

Acceptance under the Bahia Programa Desenvolve industrial incentive program.

Further advancement of investment banking mandates and financing initiatives.

These milestones represent multiple key steps and validation of Homerun's systematic strategy of derisking the development of its solar glass manufacturing project through engineering, government support, strategic industrial partnerships and financing.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310372

Source: Homerun Resources Inc.