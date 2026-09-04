Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") announces that it has extended the term of 1,675,054 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") by one (1) year, to October 28, 2027. The Warrants were issued October 28, 2024 pursuant to a private placement financing, with an exercise price of $2.00 for 2 years. The Warrants' exercise price will remain unchanged.

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