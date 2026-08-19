PayPal Holdings, Inc.: PayPal and Venmo Expand to Tuition Payments in New Integrations with Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet

Students and families can now choose PayPal or Venmo to pay tuition, adding two more everyday payment options to a major life expense.

Key Points:

PayPal and Venmo are now accepted for tuition payments through new integrations with Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet, a Global Payments company.

Students and families can pay tuition directly through their participating schools' existing payment portal using PayPal and Venmo.

The expansion marks one year since PayPal Inc.'s landmark agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 which included a change to institutional revenue-share payments for student athletes, building on its push onto college campuses.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) today announced new integrations with three of the nation's leading education payment platforms, Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet, that give students and their families the option to pay tuition and fees directly with PayPal or Venmo. These integrations are live at schools across the nation, including Bellarmine University, Butler University, Kansas State University, Michigan State University, and Texas Tech University, with more institutions expected to join throughout the year. Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet collectively serve thousands of colleges and universities across the country.

PayPal and Venmo are already how many students and families manage money day to day. They pay for groceries, split rent, earn rewards, and send money to friends and family. That familiarity and convenience now extends to tuition, one of the most significant payments for students and their families.

This summer marks a year since PayPal and Venmo struck landmark agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences, which included enabling institutional revenue-share payments for student athletes directly through its platform. Venmo built on that momentum throughout the school year, expanding its presence on college campuses through NIL partnerships with student athletes, college-branded cards, student ambassadors, and gameday activations. Together, these efforts continue to bring the brand to life for students and fans alike. This expansion brings that same energy and infrastructure to tuition for the broader student body, giving students and families a trusted and familiar way to pay for one more part of college life.

"Tuition is one of the biggest payments a family will make, and it should come with the same flexibility and security that millions of people already count on PayPal and Venmo for every day," said Frank Keller, President, Checkout Solutions & PayPal. "That's why we're proud to bring that same choice and protection into the reliable systems schools have already built."

Paying for tuition with PayPal or Venmo comes with the same trust and security customers rely on for everyday purchases, including encryption and fraud monitoring. Students and families can pay using whichever funding instrument they prefer, including bank accounts, credit cards, and PayPal or Venmo balances1.

"A modern tuition payment experience has to work for both sides of the transaction," said Don Smith, SVP & General Manager of Integrated Payments at Illumia. "Students and families want the flexibility to use payment methods that fit how they manage their money, while institutions need those options to work within the systems and processes their teams already rely on. This integration helps schools expand choice in a practical way, improving the payer experience without creating a disconnected path for campus teams."

"For students and families, tuition is the single biggest financial decision they'll navigate for higher education. Every payment option we add, including PayPal and Venmo, is about meeting them at that moment with more flexibility and less friction, so affordability isn't a barrier to staying enrolled," said Jackie Strohbehn, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce.

"We are helping campuses deliver greater convenience and operational efficiency in a single experience," said Jeremy Loch, President of TouchNet. "This integration enables institutions to broaden choice and create a more frictionless payment experience for students and families, while preserving the efficiency and visibility campus teams need to support student success. The result is a seamless experience that delivers value for both tuition payers and institutions."

PayPal and Venmo will begin rolling out across the country for tuition payments at select schools.

About PayPal

PayPal has been revolutionizing commerce globally for more than 25 years. Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com, and https://investor.pypl.com.

About Illumia

Illumia (formerly Transact + CBORD), a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), powers the payments, access, foodservice, and credentialing systems that more than 10,000 higher education, healthcare, and senior living institutions depend on every day. Its unified platform delivers the stability, security, and reliability these environments demand - where downtime is not an option. Illumia transforms the experiences organizations deliver to their communities while modernizing how those organizations operate. For more information, visit illumiatech.com.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities across campus. Solutions use the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,100 higher education institutions across the country. The intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

About TouchNet, a Global Payments company

TouchNet unifies campuswide payments and campus ID software solutions for institutions of higher education around the world. Colleges and universities rely on TouchNet to integrate and secure payments, permissions, and other related business transactions for a comprehensive, actionable view campuswide. TouchNet's unmatched integration, transparency, and security gives institutions greater control over transactions, costs, and compliance. As the market leader in higher education commerce technology, our platform-driven approach enables greater operational efficiencies and self-service access to real-time information for students and staff. TouchNet is a Global Payments company. For more information, visit touchnet.com.

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PayPal and Venmo Balance accounts required to hold and use a balance.

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.