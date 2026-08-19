

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that Electra and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in partnership with New Jersey Department of Transportation conducted hybrid-electric demonstration flights to test routes connecting small local airports to major airline hubs.



The test flights, which were part of the FAA's eVTOL Integration Pilot Program, took place between Manassas, Virginia, and Philadelphia, stopping at Washington Manassas Airport in Virginia, Millville Executive Airport in New Jersey, Atlantic City Bader Field in New Jersey, Northeast Philadelphia Airport in Pennsylvania and Philadelphia International Airport.



These flights are part of a series of demonstrations as the U.S. Department of Transportation works to safely integrate Advanced Air Mobility aircraft into the National Airspace System.



'With every new test flight, the Department is gathering more of the data we need to enable the safe rollout of these next-generation aircraft,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy. 'I'm thrilled to see the continued success of the Trump Administration's first-ever eVTOL pilot program and look forward to seeing more American innovators revolutionize the way people and products move.'



In March 2026, the Department of Transportation had selected eight projects across 26 states to participate in the eIPP. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is one of the eight participants.



The FAA said it will use what it learns from these demonstrations to identify gaps, improve procedures, and support the safe integration of advanced air mobility into the National Airspace System. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and other eIPP participants are planning additional test flights throughout the rest of the year.



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