Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Rhelion Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: RHEL) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Rhelion" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector, is pleased to announce the appointment of Samiuddin Khaja as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective immediately.

The appointment comes as Rhelion continues its evolution into a focused, research-led life sciences company following the acquisition of Filament Health Corp. and the launch of the Rhelion Life Sciences corporate identity.

Incoming CFO: Samiuddin Khaja

Mr. Khaja brings extensive experience in financial reporting, public-company accounting, corporate finance and financial management. Mr. Khaja is an internationally designated CPA with more than 15 years of global finance and accounting experience across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and North America. Over the past seven years, he has successfully led finance functions for several public and private companies, including operating in the psychedelic sector. His extensive leadership experience, combined with a deep understanding of the industry's unique financial, regulatory, and operational challenges, makes him a valuable asset to Rhelion.

Rhelion Thanks Keith Li

The Company also announces that Keith Li will transition from his role as Chief Financial Officer in connection with the appointment of Mr. Khaja.

Rhelion and its Board of Directors would like to sincerely thank Mr. Li for his years of service and contributions to the Company, including his assistance through an important period of corporate development and the acquisition and integration of Filament Health.

Building Rhelion Life Sciences

Following the acquisition of Filament Health, Rhelion has substantially transformed its business and is increasingly focused on pharmaceutical drug development, manufacturing and the regulated supply of naturally derived psychedelic drug candidates.

Through Filament, the Company's platform includes 76 issued patents across 13 patent families, pharmaceutical-grade psilocybin botanical drug candidates including PEX010, GMP manufacturing capabilities, a Health Canada Dealer's Licence, regulatory and FDA IND experience, and a global clinical supply platform that has supported more than 80 clinical studies.

About Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.

Rhelion Life Sciences Corp., formerly Red Light Holland Corp., is an Ontario-based company focused on advancing naturally derived psychedelic medicines through pharmaceutical drug development, manufacturing, clinical research and regulated global supply.

Through its acquisition of Filament Health, Rhelion has established a pharmaceutical-focused platform that includes proprietary botanical drug candidates, 76 issued patents across 15 patent families, GMP manufacturing capabilities, regulatory expertise and a global clinical supply network supporting psychedelic research.

The Company continues to strategically optimize its legacy businesses and assets while increasingly focusing its resources on opportunities within pharmaceutical and life sciences research and development.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy and future plans; the anticipated benefits associated with the appointment of Mr. Khaja and the addition of the Auxilium Financial team; the integration and development of the Company following its acquisition of Filament Health; the Company's pharmaceutical and clinical development initiatives; the development, manufacturing and commercialization of the Company's drug candidates; and the Company's ability to create long-term shareholder value.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/310423

Source: Rhelion Life Sciences Corp.