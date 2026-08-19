

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a medtech company, on Wednesday said it has appointed John Rogers as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective October 1, 2026.



Rogers joins Baxter from Smith+Nephew plc, where he has served as CFO since 2024 after joining the company as CFO-designate in 2023.



Baxter also reaffirmed its full-year outlook.



Baxter shares were up about 1% in pre-market trading after closing at $25.94 on Tuesday.



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