3M Clinton Strengthens U.S. Manufacturing and Future Workforce Pathways

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / Originally published on 3M News Center

From Filtrete Filters and Command Strips to 3M Acoustic Thinsulate and 3M Glass Bubbles, 3M's Clinton, Tennessee, plant plays an important role in making products that reach homes, vehicles and industries across the country.

As part of 3M's broader U.S. manufacturing footprint, the Clinton site brings together more than 400 skilled employees and strong capabilities across multiple core technologies. The plant manufactures products that serve automotive, consumer and industrial markets, reflecting the breadth of 3M science and the importance of advanced manufacturing to the company's ability to serve customers.

This summer, that manufacturing presence was connected to another priority: helping prepare the next generation of makers, problem-solvers and technical talent.

3M joined educators and community leaders in Clinton to spotlight efforts that expand student access to hands-on learning and career pathways in advanced manufacturing. The programs include investments at Anderson County Career & Technical Center and Clinton High School, where students are gaining exposure to technical skills, modern equipment and real-world manufacturing opportunities.

The work reflects how 3M's manufacturing sites can support local workforce development by partnering with schools and helping strengthen learning environments. Through these programs, students can better understand technical career options and build skills connected to the future of manufacturing.

A strong manufacturing presence in Clinton

The 3M Clinton plant is an important manufacturing site within 3M's U.S. operations. Employees at the site help make a range of products that reflect the variety of ways 3M science shows up in everyday life and across industries. From helping improve vehicle comfort and indoor air quality to supporting consumer convenience and industrial performance, the Clinton plant contributes to solutions used by customers and consumers in multiple markets.

"At 3M Clinton, we're proud to be part of 3M's strong U.S. manufacturing footprint and to make products that people rely on every day," said plant director Jason Orr. "Our employees bring worldclass skill, dedication and innovation to this work. By connecting our manufacturing presence with investments in local education, we're helping students see the opportunities that exist in advanced manufacturing and the important role they can play in its future."

Following the school-based events, community leaders participated in a tour of 3M Clinton, offering a firsthand look at the people, processes and technologies behind local manufacturing careers. By connecting classroom investments with real-world operations, the visit helped show how technical education can prepare students for opportunities in advanced manufacturing.

Investing in technical education

3M's national Manufacturing & Academic Partnerships program (MAP) is designed to support academic partners and strengthen pathways into advanced manufacturing careers. The MAP program includes community partnerships with GPS Ed, FESTO, and NC3. At Anderson County Career & Technical College, MAP is expanding access to hands-on learning experiences that connect classroom instruction with the types of technical skills used in modern manufacturing environments.

"Investing in our hometown communities is one of the most meaningful ways 3M can help create lasting impact," said Michael Stroik, Vice President, 3M Community Impact. "By supporting technical education in Clinton, we're helping expand access to hands-on learning experiences that connect students to real-world skills and future career pathways. These investments reflect our belief that strong schools, strong communities and strong manufacturing go hand in hand."

By supporting technical education spaces, 3M is helping students build awareness of career opportunities in manufacturing while gaining exposure to the tools, technologies and problem-solving skills used in today's workforce.

Creating a space for future makers

In collaboration with Heart of America, a non-profit organization that transforms learning spaces, 3M transformed a classroom at Clinton High School into the Future Makers Lab by 3M. The transformation is designed to give students a modern learning environment focused on applied skills and hands-on exploration.

Through multiple new Future Makers Labs across the country, 3M is helping to make technical education more visible and accessible for students, supporting opportunities to explore manufacturing-related skills, collaboration and innovation.

"Career readiness is essential to a student's education, and the right learning environment makes it possible," said Jill Hardy Heath, President and CEO of Heart of America. "Through our work with 3M, we're designing and building mechatronics labs that give students hands-on access to engineering, robotics, and technical skill development. When industry leaders invest alongside schools, it expands opportunity and helps students envision strong, sustainable futures."

Building the workforce of tomorrow

Manufacturing continues to rely on skilled people who can solve problems, work with technology and adapt to changing customer needs. In Clinton, 3M's investments in local education are closely tied to the company's manufacturing presence and long-term commitment to the community.

These local events demonstrated how industry and education can work together to create stronger pathways for students - from classrooms and labs to potential careers in advanced manufacturing.

FAQ

What does the 3M Clinton plant make?

The 3M Clinton plant manufactures a range of products that serve automotive, consumer and industrial markets, including 3M Acoustic Thinsulate, Filtrete Filters, Command Strips and 3M Glass Bubbles.

How many people work at the 3M Clinton plant?

The 3M Clinton plant has a skilled workforce of more than 400 employees.

Why is 3M investing in technical education in Clinton?

3M's investments are focused on expanding student access to hands-on learning and career pathways in advanced manufacturing. These efforts help connect classroom learning with technical skills used in modern manufacturing environments and support workforce readiness in a community where 3M has a significant manufacturing presence.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/3m-clinton-strengthens-u.s.-manufacturing-and-future-workforce-p-1209215