London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2026) - Ashay Kshirsagar, founder of Tonic, a visual production studio specializing in CGI, 3D animation, and interactive visualization, was recently featured in a new DesignRush interview to discuss how CGI can help customers evaluate high-value, configurable, and technically complex products before making a purchase.

Tonic Founder Ashay Kshirsagar was recently featured in an interview with DesignRush

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In the interview, Kshirsagar identifies scale, spatial understanding, and material accuracy as three areas where conventional product photography may leave buyers with unanswered questions. These considerations can be particularly important for products that are expensive, customizable, difficult to view in person, or not yet in production.

He also explains how CGI and interactive visualization can allow customers to examine products from different perspectives, compare materials and finishes, explore configurations, and understand how a product functions. Digital assets can also represent multiple variations without requiring each option to be photographed separately.

"When people are considering an expensive purchase, they're usually looking for ways to reduce uncertainty before making a decision," Kshirsagar said. "The role of visualization is to give them enough information to understand what they're buying and feel confident about moving forward."

The interview also examines products that may not physically exist when customers begin evaluating them, including those that are built to order or are available in numerous variations. Kshirsagar discusses how CGI can represent these options from a common digital source rather than requiring every possible version to be produced and photographed.

The interview concludes by addressing the need for CGI to faithfully represent the product. Kshirsagar explains that this is particularly important when customers rely on visualization to evaluate something they cannot inspect in person.

To read the full interview, visit https://news.designrush.com/cgi-high-value-purchases.

About Tonic

Founded in 2012, Tonic works with businesses to strengthen their employer identity, improve candidate experiences, and create meaningful communication strategies that attract and retain talent. Their services span branding, advertising, digital strategy, social media, content creation, and user experience design.

The agency is recognized for blending corporate branding with human-centered storytelling, helping employers communicate culture and values in a more engaging and authentic way. It collaborates with companies across technology, professional services, and corporate industries, delivering integrated campaigns that enhance recruitment performance and employee engagement.

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Source: DesignRush