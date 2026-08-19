KlaraBo Sverige AB has applied for its shares of series B to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office (or, where applicable, a court) granting authorization to implement the merger plan between KlaraBo Sverige AB and Sveafastigheter AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of series B from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Company registration number 559029-2727 Short name: KLARA B ISIN code: SE0010832287 Order book ID: 241502

The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be communicated to the market at a later stage.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB