KlaraBo Sverige AB has applied for its shares of series B to be removed from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office (or, where applicable, a court) granting authorization to implement the merger plan between KlaraBo Sverige AB and Sveafastigheter AB (publ), Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to remove the shares of series B from trading on Nasdaq Stockholm.
|Company registration number
|559029-2727
|Short name:
|KLARA B
|ISIN code:
|SE0010832287
|Order book ID:
|241502
The last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be communicated to the market at a later stage.
For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
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