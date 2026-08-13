KlaraBo Sverige AB: KlaraBo Sverige AB applies for delisting of the company's Class B shares from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon all conditions for the completion of the merger with Sveafastigheter AB (publ) being satisfied

KlaraBo Sverige AB, reg. no. 559029-2727, ("KlaraBo") has today, on account of the planned merger between KlaraBo and Sveafastigheter AB (publ), reg. no. 559449-4329, ("Sveafastigheter"), applied for delisting of KlaraBo's Class B shares (KLARA B with ISIN SE0010832287) from Nasdaq Stockholm. The merger plan for the merger has been approved and has entered into force by resolutions passed at the extraordinary general meetings of KlaraBo and Sveafastigheter on 26 June 2026.

The merger is expected to be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office in September 2026 and the last day of trading for KlaraBo's Class B shares has not been determined and will be announced at a later point. The timing for the registration of the merger is indicative and may be subject to change.

The delisting is conditional upon all conditions for completion of the merger being satisfied, including, amongst other things, (i) that the Swedish Companies Registration Office (or, if applicable, a court) grants KlaraBo and Sveafastigheter permission to implement the merger and (ii) that the acquisition of a property portfolio comprising approximately 4,100 apartments in total from SBB i Norden AB, reg. no. 559053-5174, is completed.

About KlaraBo

We create value by acquiring, developing, refining, and managing residential properties with a long-term focus. Since our founding in 2017, we have expanded across Sweden and continue to grow in areas where people want to live and work. By maintaining and upgrading existing buildings, constructing new ones when conditions are right, and managing our properties in-house, we create value for our tenants, our investors, and the communities in which we operate. KlaraBo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and is traded under the ticker KLARA B.

For more information:

Andreas Morfiadakis, CEO KlaraBo

andreas.morfiadakis@klarabo.se

+46 76 133 16 61

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